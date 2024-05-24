The Big Picture Furiosa: A Mad Max Sag, the prequel to Fury Road, will be released on 4K UHD with a limited SteelBook edition.

The movie explores Furiosa's origin story, including her time under Immortan Joe's rule and her encounters with Dementus.

Director George Miller hints at more Mad Max stories if Furiosa's success resonates with audiences at the box office.

Witness all the engine-revving, steel-cranking madness of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga when the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel speeds onto 4K UHD and digital with a limited edition SteelBook release. As of right now, no date has been set for the drop but, as the movie has just arrived in theaters this weekend, we can expect an update to be right around the corner. Likewise, no special features have been made public quite yet, but a sneak peek of the dazzling artwork that will cover the outer and inner sleeves of the SteelBook is a terrific start.

The front of the case is adorned with the skull insignia, while the back features a suped-up convertible with War Boys hanging out from all sides. Upon opening, purchasers are treated to a full look at Chris Hemsworth’s Dementus, riding through the sands of the Wasteland with his crew by his side. It also looks like some extra photos will be included in the limited edition SteelBook release, with one depicting a pivotal and tense moment between Dementus and Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy), and the other of Furiosa looking out the window of her vehicle at the sheer chaos breaking out around her.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga serves as a prequel to 2015’s Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy-led, Mad Max: Fury Road. The production tells the origin story of Furiosa, the character first made famous by Theron in the movie that marked George Miller’s explosive return to the Wasteland. Rounding out Furiosa’s backstory, the film delves into her past, how she came to be under the tyrannical rule of Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne) and explains the robotic arm that Theron was rocking in Fury Road. The big bad in this movie is Hemsworth’s Dementus who, like Immortan Joe (Lachy Hulme), has a lustful greed for power. When his path crosses with Furiosa’s, all hell breaks loose, with plenty of action-packed sequences that will have you leave the theater overstimulated in the best way possible.

What’s Next For The ‘Mad Max’ Saga?

According to Miller, who spoke to Collider’s Steve Weintraub at the Cannes Film Festival where Furiosa celebrated its world premiere, there are plenty more stories to tell from the universe of Mad Max - that is, if audiences respond well to Furiosa. The director explained that in order for the creative team behind Fury Road to pen the film’s script, they had to cover “Furiosa and the 18 years, as it turns out, before we meet her in Fury Road.” Along with Furiosa’s backstory, they also needed to decide what Max had been up to “in the year before we encountered him in Fury Road.” With the story ready to fire away, now it’s up to the fans to make it happen at the box office.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is now playing in U.S. cinemas. Check out the pre-order link below.

