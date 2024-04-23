The Big Picture The new character Dementus in Furiosa is menacing; fans can't wait for the epic action-packed prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road.

The extended 15-minute action sequence reveals Furiosa's resourcefulness and grit, showcasing intense battles and skill accumulation.

The star-studded cast, including Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy, promises a thrilling ride filled with explosions and big set pieces.

George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is stunning fans with new looks. The movie is a month away from its release and while we have seen ample glimpses of the film, each new image or trailer gives fans something new to obsess about. We now have a fresh look at Chris Hemsworth’s new character Dementus and somehow, he’s more menacing than ever.

The new image revealed by the movie’s X (formerly Twitter) account, sees Dementus with his Biker Horde, all looking in one direction at someone or something. Interestingly, among the muscular dystopian vehicles and post-apocalyptic landscape, fans will find a teddy bear attached to Dementus’ costume, as well as his bright-red beard, which brings a very interesting twist to the character.

'Furiosa' Has Epic Action in Store

Image via Warner Bros

The movie is a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road and chronicles the story of Furiosa, played by Charlize Theron in the original film and by Anya Taylor-Joy in the upcoming installment, in various stages of her life circling back to Fury Road. Fans can expect even more action, epic explosions and lots of big set pieces. An extended look was provided to the audience at CinemaCon which elaborated on Furiosa’s journey. Furthermore, it was recently revealed that the film has a 15-minute-long action sequence.

"George [Miller] and I would have these big conversations about why this particular set-piece was so long. It's because you see an accumulation of skills over the course of a battle, and that's very important for understanding how resourceful Furiosa is, but also her grit,” shared Taylor-Joy. “It's the longest sequence any of us have ever shot. On the day we finished, everybody got a 'Stairway to Nowhere' wine!" Fans have already seen a glimpse of all the action that’s in store in the previously released trailer and images and for now one can only imagine what the extended action sequence will look like.

Along with Hemsworth and Taylor Joy, the film also cast power-packed performers like Tom Burke as Praetorian Jack, Nathan Jones as Rictus Erectus, and John Howard as The People Eater. Further rounding off the cast are Lachy Hulme as Immortan Joe, Angus Sampson as The Organic Mechanic, Charlee Fraser as Mary Jo Bassa, Furiosa's mother, Quaden Bayles, and Daniel Webber as a War Boy.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga revs into theatres on May 23. You can check out the new image above and get more details about the film with our guide here.