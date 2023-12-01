The Big Picture The upcoming film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will provide audiences with the chaotic origin story of the breakout character Imperator Furiosa, now played by Anya Taylor-Joy.

The story will follow Furiosa's journey over a span of 15 years, from her young adulthood encountering Chris Hemsworth's villain to her appearance in Mad Max: Fury Road, revealing her lifelong pursuit to reunite with her family.

While the trailer doesn't directly show Furiosa confronting Immortan Joe, it hints at his rise to power and his ability to gather warriors against Furiosa and Max.

George Miller has been trying to tell the story of Imperator Furiosa, the breakout character first portrayed by Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road, and finally, we'll get the chance to see the chaotic origin story of the character, now played by Anya Taylor-Joy in the director's upcoming Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the trailer for which has just been revealed at CCXP in Sāo Paulo, Brazil.

The story of Furiosa will take place over a span of 15 years, which takes our titular hero on an odyssey from her young adulthood, when she first encounters Chris Hemsworth's vile villain, right up to when we meet the ferocious Imperator at the time of Mad Max: Fury Road. Details about the project have been scarce to date, but the trailer has told us exactly what to expect, including the fact that from the moment Furiosa was taken from her family as a young girl, she spent her entire life trying to get back to them.

What Can We Expect From 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'

The upcoming prequel will showcase Furiosa's coming of age 45 years after the collapse. While the trailer doesn't show her confronting Immortan Joe directly, audiences do get a glimpse of the character, teasing his rise to power and his ability to gather warriors against Furiosa and Max (Tom Hardy) in Fury Road. Although additional aspects of Furiosa's background will be disclosed when the film hits theaters, the location of its premiere is still uncertain — initially suggested for the Cannes Film Festival or potentially elsewhere.

See More From CCXP 2023

Furiosa is set to premiere in theaters on May 24. You can check out the first trailer for the epic addition to the Mad Max franchise below: