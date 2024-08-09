The Big Picture Furiosa fans can rejoice as the highly anticipated prequel will be available for streaming on Max starting August 16.

Director George Miller's epic Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga took almost a decade to come to fruition, with Anya Taylor-Joy taking on the lead role.

The film offers a character-driven drama that delves deep into Furiosa's journey, from surviving the Wasteland to facing personal tragedies.

Not even three months after its release in theaters, Furiosa fans can soon take the road to Valhalla once more. The highly anticipated prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road will be available for streaming on Max starting August 16. As with its predecessor, the film will be available to view fittingly on Max. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga took almost 10 years to come to fruition. After the success of Charlize Theron in the role of Imperator Furiosa, fans clamored for more content, and director George Miller was more than willing to oblige. Production holdups stalled the production until 2024 when Anya Taylor-Joy took over the role as a young version of the titular character. A wide-scale epic only in a way that Miller can produce, it was almost worth waiting a decade to see this monster of a film, as described in the film's synopsis.

“As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.”

As with any spectacle film, the best way to watch it is on the big screen. But those with a Max subscription can still find joy in watching Furiosa’s trials from the comfort of a home entertainment center.

The Mad Genius of 'Furiosa'

Furiosa may not have had the breakout success of Fury Road, but that doesn’t mean it's not an admirable addition to the franchise. While many expected the film to be another high-octane adventure, Furiosa is a different story. Miller still adds celebratory spectacle like the Biker Horde led by Chris Hemsworth’s Dementus, while also adding a character-driven drama. Taking place over the course of years as opposed to a single day in Fury Road, the girl who becomes a great Imperator has many growing pains. And every single one of them is a satisfying deep dive into the character’s state of mind.

Viewers see how Furiosa needs to scrap and fight to survive from one moment to the next. Whether it is extricating herself from the wild blustering of Dementus to the pitfalls of Immortan Joe’s (Lachy Hulme) sex trafficking, Furiosa becomes a person forged in a crucible. Even her chance at love is squandered when she sees Praetorian Jack (Tom Burke) ripped to pieces. In many ways, Furiosa is Miller’s magnum opus and now fans can watch it as many times as they wish by streaming it exclusively on Max starting August 16.

