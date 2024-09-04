One of the most disappointing box office performances of the year has managed to redeem itself on streaming. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which stars Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy, has been one of the most popular movies to stream on Max since it arrived on the platform nearly three weeks ago. The film tells the origin story of the renegade warrior Furiosa, long before her encounter and team up with the legendary Mad Max (Tom Hardy). In addition to Hemsworth and Taylor-Joy, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga also stars Tom Burke, Alyla Browne, John Howard, Elsa Pataky, and Nathan Jones, and currently sits at impressive scores of 90% from critics and 89% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes despite its underwhelming box office performance.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was written and directed by George Miller, with Nick Lathouris also receiving credit for the screenplay. Lanthouris previously worked with Miller on the script for Mad Max: Fury Road, and even played the role of Grease Rat in the original 1979 Mad Max movie. Miller is the creator of the Mad Max franchise, but he has worked on other projects in addition to the desolate wasteland. Most recently, he helmed Three Thousand Years of Longing, the supernatural fantasy epic starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba which is currently streaming on Prime Video. He also directed both of the Happy Feet movies, which premiered in theaters in 2006 and 2011. The Mad Max franchise is Miller's brainchild, and he will always be synonymous with Max and Furiosa.

What Have the ‘Furiosa’ Stars Been in Recently?

Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy are the biggest stars of Furiosa, and they've been as busy as you'd expect them to be recently. Just in the last two years, Hemsworth has reprised his role as Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder and played Tyler Rake for a second time in Extraction 2. Aside from Furiosa this year, he's also set to voice Optimus Prime in the upcoming animated movie, Transformers One. As for Taylor-Joy, she made a small cameo in Dune: Part Two as Alia Atreides, and also voiced Peach in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. She has also recently starred in Amsterdam, The Menu, and The Northman.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth and was written and directed by George Miller. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Furiosa now streaming on Max.

