With the release of the first trailer of Furiosa, the imminent return to George Miller's Mad Max world became even more tangible for countless moviegoers. It was one thing to see news stories about Miller planning or even shooting the project...it was a whole other kettle of fish to finally see vivid pieces of footage from this long-gestating prequel. Anya Taylor-Joy's take on Furiosa was finally a real thing that people could experience in a movie theater within just a few months...what a lovely day for Mad Max fans everywhere.

Of course, a project from the idiosyncratic imagination of George Miller doesn’t just emerge out of nowhere. Every one of this man’s motion pictures takes years to come together and Furiosa was no exception. Pulling off something this unique would’ve taken years to conjure up under the best of circumstances, let alone in the middle of chaotic real-world events like Miller’s legal problems with Warner Bros. and the COVID-19 pandemic. Furiosa is finally rolling out to movie theaters, but much like Mad Max: Fury Road, it was far from a joy ride to get to that spot. There were plenty of bumpy roads and unexpected creative detours along the way.

The Earliest Germs of “Furiosa”

One of the many fascinating revelations in Kyle Buchanan's book Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road (which covers the making of this 2015 Miller movie) is that the elongated development time for Fury Road was both a blessing and a curse for Miller. It was endlessly frustrating to always struggle to get financing or studio approval for Fury Road. However, per anecdotes chronicled in Buchanan's writing, all that time in development hell gave Miller time to think. Specifically, he began to fill out the blanks of the world of Mad Max: Fury Road and conjured up lots of lore that would never even be hinted at on-screen. Over decades of tinkering with this motion picture, Miller found himself coming up with enough concepts and ideas that they’d never be able to fit into just one blockbuster.

All that imagination and mythos eventually inspired a 2010 announcement that Miller wouldn't just be shooting the long-rumored Fury Road in the near future but also another movie entitled Mad Max: Furiosa back-to-back. That's right, the saga of Furiosa's solo movie dates back to the summer "Love the Way You Lie" dominated every radio station! Those initial filming ambitions would eventually get scuttled thanks to weather and shooting location problems, but by late 2011, Miller still wasn't giving up on more Mad Max movies beyond Fury Road. He now labeled Furiosa as the "second story" in a new trilogy which would be capped off by a third new Max film. That’s an interesting description given that the final version of Furiosa appears to be a very standalone story in its connections to Fury Road (Max isn’t even reported to be in the movie!) rather than the Two Towers to Fury Road’s Fellowship of the Ring. The likely disparity there suggests that Miller’s vision for Furiosa’s solo movie likely evolved over the next decade even as he always saw her potential for headlining her own motion picture.

Miller wouldn’t be able to focus on any future for Furiosa, though, as his gaze soon shifted exclusively to Mad Max: Fury Road (which would be filmed on its own, without any simultaneously shot sequels). The incredibly tormented shoot of this acclaimed project has become legendary and one byproduct of all that turmoil was that Miller had to concentrate on getting this motion picture finished, not planning out the future. Furiosa was on the back burner for now, though Tom Hardy did mention, while on the Fury Road press tour, that he was contractually obligated to return for any further Fury Road follow-ups if this film turned into a hit. Sequels hadn’t entirely evaporated from the minds of these folks who’d gone down the brutal experience of realizing Fury Road.

Once it hit theaters in May 2015, Mad Max: Fury Road grossed $380.4 million worldwide, not a massive haul but one that was a bit better than pessimistic pre-release expectations. Even better than that, though, was that the feature had discernible week-to-week legs and quickly took off as a pop culture phenomenon. Charlize Theron’s Furiosa especially became popular, an unforgettable action movie hero for a new generation of moviegoers. By the end of the summer, Deadline reported that Warner Bros. was officially considering making Furiosa in response to all the positive buzz stemming from the character. Miller’s vision for further Mad Max movies was finally becoming a reality…or so everyone thought.

The Endless Hurdles Towards Realizing “Furiosa”

Close

The one good news with getting Furiosa off the ground compared to Fury Road was that it was clear where the money for the film would be coming from. Miller had to scramble over multiple decades to find cash for his 2015 Mad Max movie, while the strong box office legs and massive award season presence of Fury Road ensured that Warner Bros. would certainly be the backer of Furiosa. However, getting the studio to drum up that money was another challenge, especially since a severe legal challenge emerged between Miller and Warner Bros. By the start of 2018, information emerged on a November 2017 suit Miller and his production company had filed against Warner Bros. claiming the studio refused to pay him a $7 million bonus he was required to get if Fury Road was made for less than $157 million.

Warner Bros. was claiming that Fury Road ended up costing more than $157 million and, as a result, Miller explicitly claimed in the lawsuit that he and the studio could not work together soon. It was a baffling maneuver on the part of Warner Bros., which could easily afford to spend $7 million on an iconic filmmaker who’d delivered seven Oscar wins (across Fury Road and Happy Feet) to the studio since 2006, not to mention a pair of box office hits. However, this dispute put the future of Furiosa in doubt and likely played a role in Miller bringing his next film, A Thousand Years of Longing, to MGM instead of Warner Bros.

By July 2019, Miller noted that there hadn’t been a total clear resolution to this legal matter, but he did express optimism for the Mad Max sequels happening in the near future. He also revealed that Warner Bros. going through so many management changes over a short period of time had instilled chaos at the studio and ensured that his lawsuit wasn’t properly addressed. Still, he clutched onto hope amidst the legal matters that Furiosa could be up and running soon…a hope that seemed more realistic than ever once news broke in March 2020 that Anya Taylor-Joy was being eyeballed to play young Furiosa. The COVID-19 pandemic (which had just shut down the entertainment world then) was providing brand new delays to Furiosa but there were still hopes initially of getting filming started in 2021.

That casting was a bold idea to some initially considering how much Theron defined the role of Furiosa. Miller would later explain that he initially planned to use digital de-aging on Theron, but that he didn't feel like the technology was there to effectively realize that concept. Theron publicly admitted some disappointment over not getting to play the character again, a sign that she may have at least talked to Miller about this prequel film, but that she trusted Miller to make the right call for the movie. Further casting drama emerged surrounding Furiosa when, just weeks before filming was set to begin, original lead actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II had to drop out of the feature. He would be replaced by Tom Burke, a casting switcheroo that was likely just a bump on the road for Miller at that point. He’d been through so much in trying to get Furiosa off the ground, including all the trials of Fury Road, that Warner Bros. lawsuit, and navigating who should play young Furiosa. What was one more recasting for the master of braving tumultuous film shoots?

