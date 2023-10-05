The Big Picture Furiosa, the highly anticipated Mad Max prequel, may make its first premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, according to Variety.

Anya Taylor-Joy will take on the action role previously played by Charlize Theron, exploring the formative years of the brave character.

Director George Miller returns to helm the film after years of delays, allowing a new protagonist to take the spotlight in the Mad Max franchise.

One of next year's biggest blockbusters is looking to premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, with Variety reporting that Furiosa could potentially hold its first screening at the French celebration. The Mad Max prequel will feature Anya Taylor-Joy in the action role previously portrayed by Charlize Theron, in a story that would explore the formative years of the brave character. While production on the movie has already taken place, Warner Bros. opted for scheduling in next year's summer season, giving it a chance to compete with some of the most anticipated releases of 2024.

Taylor-Joy won't be the only major star attached to the project, with Chris Hemsworth also being a part of the movie's cast. The Thor actor will play Immortan Joe, the powerful character seen in 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road portrayed by Hugh Keays-Byrne. A different story will be told, explaining why by the time Fury Road takes place, Joe has the power to convince several warriors to go after Furiosa and Max (Tom Hardy). More details about Furiosa's story will be revealed when the film eventually makes it into theaters, also it remains to be seen if it will actually premiere during the Cannes Film Festival, or if it will be presented in some other occasion.

Geroge Miller, who has been the filmmaker in charge of Max's journey since the character appeared on the big screen in 1979, came back once more to sit behind the camera for Furiosa. The director had been working on another story set in that universe for a long time, but several delays prevented him from working on the project until now. After almost half a century of investing time and effort in the franchise, Miller will allow a new protagonist to take the spotlight, taking into account that Furiosa wouldn't meet Max for a long time compared to when the prequel will take place.

It Lives, It Dies, It Lives Again

Image via Warner Bros.

The supporting cast of Furiosa will be rounded out by Tom Burke in the role of Dementus and Nathan Jones portraying Rictus Erectus. While the Cannes Film Festival focuses on the debut of new independent projects, it can also be a prestigious space for blockbusters to premiere when studios are feeling confident about them. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny held its world premiere at this year's edition of the festival, and while it didn't obtain the results Disney expected, it still proves that Cannes can be a fantastic launching point for the stories that can be well received at it.

Furiosa hits theaters on May 24, 2024.