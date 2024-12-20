Nearly ten years later, Mad Max: Fury Road stands as perhaps the greatest achievement of series creator George Miller and likely the closest he will ever get to winning an Oscar for Best Director. That stunning awards success, which marked the first sign that the Academy Awards had begun to recognize genre films more openly, is what makes the complete omission of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga so surprising. The film itself was never a frontrunner, but many of its achievements rival its predecessor, and yet it remains ignored even in the categories one might expect to have an edge in. While the Academy itself has made great strides in representation for genre films these past few years, such a glaring and dismissive absence still speaks volumes about its own priorities and preferences.

Ten Years Ago, ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Was an Oscar Juggernaut

When George Miller brought his iconic franchise back to the big screen for the first time in three decades, there were clearly some doubts about whether Mad Max was still even relevant. Sure enough, the box office results felt only decent at best, a sharp contrast to how beloved it became. After nearly an entire decade, it's safe to call the film a modern action classic, but it became a big internet sensation even at the time of its release. After it won Best Film of the Year from the National Board of Review and Miller took Best Director at the Critics Choice Awards, the film was taken as a serious contender for the Oscars that year.

Although Miller did not win either of the two highest awards, Fury Road still received ten Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and won six — the most of the night. Most of these victories were usually in technical categories, including Makeup and Hairstyling, Production Design, and Costume Design. Notably, Miller’s wife, Margaret Sixel, also won Best Editing, despite having never edited an action film before. Even if it never got the big prize, seeing a blockbuster win so many Oscars was extremely rare, so its strong presence was itself worthy of celebration.

Why the Omission of ‘Furiosa’ Feels So Shocking

As much of a cult classic as Fury Road has become in film circles, it's easy to forget that Mad Max is still not wildly popular with the public, and Furiosa tragically went unnoticed at the box office this year, just like Fury Road did nine years earlier. Since then, the prequel has had a strong showing on streaming, and reviews have been very positive, but it never earned the same love as its predecessor. In that sense, perhaps its exclusion from the Oscar shortlist should not be surprising, but it still feels wrong that a prequel that was nearly as good as the last installment in its technical aspects has been virtually ignored.

Another Best Picture or Best Director nomination might never have been in the cards, given the awards season has already been shaping out, but one might at least expect support in a few technical categories, where the film rivals Fury Road in its accomplishments. Yet, in the same areas Fury Road had once dominated, notably Best Sound or Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Furiosa is just nowhere to be seen. For a film that was still ranked as one of the Top Ten Films of the year by the National Board of Review this month, a complete omission like this one feels not only unjustified but almost dismissive in nature.

‘Furiosa’ Demonstrates How Far the Oscars Still Have To Go

One of the most common criticisms of the Oscars, which admittedly has some merit to it, would be how few popular films get recognized by the Academy. When it was first nominated nearly ten years ago now, the fact that Fury Road was not just included but one of the biggest winners of the night created the sense things were changing. Partially, this might be due to the demographics of the Oscars being expanded to add more women and people of color, as it allowed films that were once ignored to become competitive. However, simple quality is a major factor that should not be overlooked, and Fury Road earned so much love mainly from the Oscars simply because it deserves the praise it often still receives.

In the years since then, we've seen a lot more blockbusters and foreign films earn love from the Academy, and one could reasonably argue that we already have a lot of big films facing off in many stacked categories this year. By itself, that observation remains true, but one must also consider the broader picture. In dismissing Furiosa so quickly, even in the smaller categories where it ought to be a contender, the Academy seems to be reinforcing the image some film fans already have of it as an institution that feels more focused on celebrating independent films. It might not be the best film of the year, but Furiosa still deserves its day in the sun, and even a single Oscar nomination would certainly go a long way towards acknowledging its achievements.