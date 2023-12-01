The Big Picture Director George Miller explains why he continues making Mad Max movies, saying he can't help but come up with new ideas that resonate with the public.

Anya Taylor-Joy was chosen to play Furiosa after George Miller was impressed by her performance in Edgar Wright's film Last Night in Soho.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will span fifteen years of Furiosa's life and will feature intense action stunts and new deadly vehicles, as revealed in the first-ever trailer.

Now that we finally managed to have a sneak peek into the highly anticipated Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, it’s time to shift gears to reverse and take a look back at the panel that revealed it all last night in São Paulo. During the CCXP event, Mad Max director George Miller took the stage with Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth to talk about the project and their filming experience.

After a theatrical entrance involving pyrotechnics and motorcycles, Miller was welcomed in stage by mediator Aline Diniz and he got to explain why he has stuck with the franchise for so long. The Academy Award winner has been writing and helming the Mad Max movies ever since the late 70s, and he stated that he keeps going back because “can't help doing more” after the public resonates with each installment. Miller commented that his head inevitably goes into “what if this happened?” mode and some elements of the Mad Max universe start coming to him.

That’s how Furiosa ended up coming to life. Miller commented that as he was coming up with the backstory of Imperator Furiosa (then played by Charlize Theron), her story became more and more solid inside his mind. It was such a strong character that you’re certain to find a lot of folk who state she’s the true protagonist of Mad Max: Fury Road.

How Did George Miller Choose Anya Taylor-Joy to Play Furiosa?

The director then revealed that he wasn’t familiar with Taylor-Joy’s work when he began searching for someone to play the title character. His first contact with the actor was when his friend and fellow director Edgar Wright invited him to see an early cut of Last Night in Soho. He was so mesmerized by her performance that when he told Wright he might consider her for the Mad Max prequel, Wright immediately went “do it” and promised him he wouldn’t regret it. Apparently, Wright was right.

When Taylor-Joy and Hemsworth took the stage – with a horde of fans screaming at the top of their lungs – they revealed bits of the story of Furiosa. Taylor-Joy stated that Furiosa takes place 45 years after the Collapse and pretty early in the story we’ll get to know how she was made into a fierce survivalist. The same is true for Hemsworth’s character Dementus. The Marvel star revealed that his character is a “violent, brutal person” and “a product of the Wasteland,” which means he was raised in a kill or be killed environment.

'Furiosa' Timeline Revealed by George Miller

Miller revealed that while Fury Road took place over the course of just three days, the timeline of Furiosa will be a lot heftier: We’ll follow fifteen years of Furiosa’s life, and according to the director the movie is as much hers as it is Dementus’.

At that point, the conversation turned to the action stunts – which Taylor-Joy revealed she did as much as she was allowed to – and the new deadly vehicles we can expect to see. Miller stated that it was better to see it than to describe it, which was when they decided to unveil the first-ever trailer for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The director also revealed later that, in production terms, yesterday was the very first day of publicity for the movie, so we can expect to see a lot more from now till late May.

The trailer gave us a pretty good glimpse of what we’ll see in Furiosa, including monster trucks, the classic spear-throwing at tires, a younger Immortan Joe, Chris Hemsworth with an awkward nose and, of course, sand. A lot of sand.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premieres in theaters on May 24. You can watch the trailer below: