The Big Picture Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is one of the most highly anticipated releases of 2024, with a new poster generating excitement among fans.

The film features Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa, stepping into the physically demanding role in this action-packed prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road.

With director George Miller at the helm, there are high expectations for this collaboration, and early signs suggest that it will be another classic installment in the Mad Max franchise.

With the calendar about to turn to 2024, it’s time to get excited about some of next year’s most anticipated releases. There are tons of major franchises returning to the big screen, but none have been getting as much love as Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The Mad Max prequel from returning director George Miller had a huge debut at CCXP earlier this month with its fiery first trailer and poster. Now, with fans just five months away from the film’s release, Furiosa's latest poster returns us to the Wasteland after a decade away.

The poster, shared by Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth on social media, spotlights the characters set to take center stage in the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel. Taylor-Joy's character stares on menacingly as she searches for her way home by any means necessary. That’s not going to be easy in the dangerous Wasteland we all know and love. Warlord Demtenus, played by Hemsworth, and Immortan Joe can be seen on the poster ready to make her day a living hell.

Taylor-Joy has been beloved in the genre space for a while now thanks to her horror contributions like The Witch, The Menu, and Last Night in Soho. She is also notable for her period pieces like Emma and The Queen’s Gambit. However, it will be interesting to see her step into the weighty shoes of Furiosa. The titular character debuted in 2015’s brilliant action epic, Fury Road, and was played by Charlize Theron,

'Furiosa' Is Anya Taylor-Joy’s Action Debut

Close

Furiosa is Taylor-Joy's first major foray into the action genre. While she did co-star in the X-Men spin-off The New Mutants, which has gained its own cult following in the last few years, that was more of a genre-bending horror film than a straight-up action showcase. However, Mad Max is a much more physically demanding role than anything she has taken on before. If the insanely fun trailer is to be believed, this post-apocalyptic world hasn’t lost an explosive beat.

When Fury Road released in 2015, it was praised as one of the best action films of all time with near perfect scores across the board. Arriving 30 years after the first Mad Max trilogy, there is no doubt Fury Road was worth the wait. It’s certainly a mighty tough task to follow up such a masterpiece. However, if anyone’s up to the task, it’s Taylor-Joy who's one of the brightest young Hollywood talents working today. It’s going to be exciting to see her go up against Hemsworth’s devilish warlord, and how her collaboration with Miller turns out. So far, all signs point to this being another classic odyssey from the ambitious director.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is speeding into theaters on May 24, 2024. Until then, you can view the new sun-soaked poster below. You can also stream Mad Max: Fury Road on Hulu.