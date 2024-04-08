furiosa poster

The Big Picture Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga delves into the backstory of the fearless warrior before her iconic journey with Mad Max.

The new poster teases a dangerous adversary in Warlord Dementius, setting the stage for Furiosa's epic battle to survive.

George Miller continues his Mad Max legacy with a prequel co-written by Nick Lathouris, featuring a new portrayal of Furiosa.

George Miller is ready to return to an unpredictable wasteland in this summer's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road. Before the movie hits the big screen this summer, Warner Bros. has released a new poster for the project, featuring the main characters that are set to explain how Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) became the fearless warrior audiences know and love. In a place where violence and injustice can be found around every corner, Furiosa will have to make the most difficult decisions if she wishes to survive. Thankfully, viewers are aware of her ability to beat the odds.

The new poster features Furiosa front and center, as the character is set to live the adventure that will build her reputation as one of the most skillful people in the entire desert. But behind her, the shadow of a new character looms large, and the brave protagonist will learn sooner or later why Warlord Dementius (Chris Hemsworth) can't be trusted at any moment. The leader of the Biker Hoard will be the first obstacle Taylor-Joy's character will have to face in order to return to the Green Place of Many Mothers but, unfortunately for her, audiences know that going back home is out of the question for Furiosa.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will continue the legacy George Miller has been creating for over forty years, and in order to explore the backstory of the titular character, he recruited someone with plenty of experience with the franchise. Nick Lathouris wrote the screenplay for the prequel alongside Miller, and if that name sounds familiar it's because the writer previously worked on Mad Max: Fury Road and he appeared as Grease Rat in the original Mad Max. In a matter of weeks, viewers will come face-to-face with what Miller and Lathouris have come up with for Furiosa and her journey.

A New Version of Furiosa

Before starring in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Anya Taylor-Joy was recently seen in Dune: Part Two, where she stepped into the shoes of Alia Atreides. If the franchise about Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and his quest to gain power continues, the character is expected to have a larger role. But before any of that can happen, the performer will take over the role of Furiosa after Charlize Theron portrayed the character in Mad Max: Fury Road. As Taylor-Joy and Theron play the character through different time periods of her life, viewers will see the big picture when it comes to why Furiosa made the necessary choices to survive an environment she wasn't supposed to fight in the first place.

You can check out the new poster from Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga below, before the prequel makes its way to theaters on May 24: