The Big Picture The new Furiosa movie has been praised for stunning cinematography and epic action sequences.

The film chronicles Furiosa's story before teaming up with Mad Max.

A new poster featuring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth shows the two powerhouses ready for battle as tickets go on sale.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is a couple weeks away from us and the tickets are out. To mark the occasion Cinemark has unveiled a new poster for the film starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth. The George Miller movie will take fans back to the wasteland to chronicle Furiosa’s story from the beginning. The initial reviews for the movie are out, and have dubbed it “stunning & epic with high praise for the cinematography.” The new XD poster features Taylor-Joy and Hemsworth back-to-back and battle-ready, further intriguing fans who are ready for this saga to unfold.

The upcoming feature will chronicle the story of its namesake as we see a young Furiosa (Taylor-Joy) snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers as she falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Dementus (Hemsworth). In the apocalyptic Wasteland, when they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe, the two Tyrants war for dominance while Furiosa fights to survive numerous trials as she tries to find her way home.

'Furiosa' Has a 15-Minute-Long Action Scene

Image via Warner Bros

Miller’s Mad Max franchise is well known for its vehicular action and epic stunts, unlike any other film in the genre. But the fan-favorite director has outdone himself with Furiosa as the film features a 15-minute-long stunt sequence that took 78 days to shoot. Taylor-Joy revealed of the sequence:

"George [Miller] and I would have these big conversations about why this particular set-piece was so long. It's because you see an accumulation of skills over the course of a battle, and that's very important for understanding how resourceful Furiosa is, but also her grit. It's the longest sequence any of us have ever shot. On the day we finished, everybody got a 'Stairway to Nowhere' wine!"

By the looks of the previously released images and trailers, after Dune: Part Two, the movie is set to take fans back to the desert for some more stunning visuals and epic action. The movie has an equally impressive cast, including Tom Burke as Praetorian Jack, Nathan Jones as Rictus Erectus, and John Howard as The People Eater. Further rounding off the cast are Lachy Hulme as Immortan Joe, Angus Sampson as The Organic Mechanic, Charlee Fraser as Mary Jo Bassa, Furiosa's mother, Quaden Bayles, and Daniel Webber as a War Boy.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next week, before being released theatrically on May 24. Check out the new poster above and learn more about the film with our guide here.

