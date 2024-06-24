Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is the latest installment in the Mad Max franchise and prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road. Anya Taylor-Joy plays the titular character Furiosa, the same role that Charlize Theron played an older version of in Fury Road. The film, directed by George Miller, offers a gripping exploration of survival, vengeance, feminist struggles and resilience in a post-apocalyptic world. The film's powerful dialogue, delivered by a stellar cast including Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, encapsulates its thematic depth and emotional intensity.

These are the top ten quotes from the film Furiosa, ranked based on their ability to speak to the themes of the film weighted against how they encapsulate the spirit of the speaker of the quote, or the person whom the quote is describing. These quotes not only capture the essence of the characters' struggles but also reflect the broader themes of hope, hate, and the unyielding fight for identity and redemption in a desolate wasteland.

10 "To feel alive, we seek sensation — any sensation to wash away the cranky black sorrow!"

Dementus

This quote is spoken by Dementus (Chris Hemsworth) to his followers, as he ponders on the relentless pursuit of stimuli to mask the inner pain and sorrow that haunts the survivors in the post-apocalyptic wasteland. The characters in Furiosa are constantly driven to extreme measures, whether it be violence or other forms of sensation, to escape their grim reality. This is personified in the body horror present throughout the film, as most characters have some sort of disfigurement or augmentation.

This line encapsulates the theme of desperation that permeates throughout the film. It highlights the psychological toll of the harsh environment on its inhabitants, emphasizing the cyclical nature of their suffering. The pursuit of sensation, while momentarily alleviating their pain, ultimately leads to a deeper entrenchment in their misery, painting a vivid picture of their tragic existence and the vicious circle of life in the wasteland.​

9 "You fabulous thing. You crawled out of a pitiless grave, deeper than hell. Only one thing is going to do that for you. Not hope. Hate. No shame in hate. It’s one of the great forces of nature."

Dementus

Dementus addresses Furiosa with this line, acknowledging her resilience and the powerful emotions that drive her. This scene underscores the antagonist's recognition of Furiosa's inner strength and the intense hatred that fuels her survival and quest for vengeance. Miller does a great job making the wasteland feel hopeless, as all the characters are marked with a certain cynical despair, causing them to praise hate as a motivation for survival.

This quote is significant because it highlights the central conflict between hope and hate within Furiosa. Dementus' words underscore a pivotal theme in the film: the transformative power of revenge. By embracing hate as a driving force, Furiosa is portrayed as a formidable character who channels her pain into strength, providing insight into her motivations and the depth of her character​.

8 "If you find him, he’s mine."

Furiosa

Furiosa declares this line with a sense of personal vendetta to Immortan Joe's army's leaders before they pursue him. Miller is known for keeping his dialogue minimalist and to the point in the Mad Max franchise. It occurs in a moment where her desire for revenge is laid bare, indicating her deep, personal stakes in the conflict. We see clearly here that her alliance with Immortan Joe is one of convenience, serving her aims to get revenge on Dementus.

The quote underscores Furiosa's determination and the personal nature of her mission. It shows her resolve and single-minded focus on achieving her goals, reflecting her intense emotional investment in seeking justice or revenge. This moment encapsulates the film’s theme of personal agency and the lengths one will go to reclaim what was lost or to right a perceived wrong.

7 "There will always be war. But to get home, Furiosa fought the world."

The History Man

The History Man (George Shevtsov) is a narrator-like character who works breaks the fourth wall with his voice over narration to tell Furiosa's story, despite being a historian working for Dementus in the film. His line here provides a broader commentary on the cyclical nature of conflict in the wasteland, while contrasting Furiosa's fight as unique as she's fighting the entire world. The quote highlights Furiosa's arduous journey and the constant struggle that defines their existence. Her life has been defined by captivity and revenge, until the freedom she later achieves in the film Fury Road.

This quote is significant as it encapsulates the film's broader commentary on the inevitability of conflict and the personal battles each character faces. Furiosa’s struggle is symbolic of the larger human condition in this dystopian world. It emphasizes her relentless fight for a semblance of peace and home, showcasing her resilience against insurmountable odds.

6 "Lady and gentlemen! Start your engines."

Dementus

Dementus, in his grandiose and theatrical style, addresses a crowd, rallying them for an event or battle. This line typifies his larger-than-life personality and the chaotic energy he brings to the story. He's like a circus ring leader, like P.T. Barnum, the way he aims to entertain all who listen to him. This war-cry he shouts is also a reference to the line that accompanies a starting pistol for a car race, adding to the theatrics of Dementus' war party. The chase sequences in Furiosa and their impeccable stunt driving are unparalleled, making the entire film feel like some sort of death race.

This quote highlights the anarchic and competitive spirit that pervades the wasteland. It underscores the culture of constant motion and conflict, where survival often depends on one's ability to compete and dominate. Dementus' call to action also reflects his role as a charismatic yet dangerous leader, setting the stage for the ensuing chaos.

5 "My mother. My childhood. I want them back. I want them back!"

Furiosa

Furiosa delivers this line to Praetorian Jack (Tom Burke) after both characters nearly avoid death. It reveals her deep-seated longing for her lost past. This moment of vulnerability shows the profound impact of her traumatic experiences and her desperate desire to reclaim what was taken from her. This line illustrates both the innocence which Furiosa lost when her mother was taken from her and the home that she lost when she was abducted by Dementus' men. Loss is a recurring theme for all the central characters in the Mad Max franchise, which is a product of the first film being a part of Australia's new wave film movement.

This quote highlights the theme of loss and the desire for reclamation. It underscores Furiosa’s humanity and the emotional core of her character. Her longing for her mother and childhood adds depth to her motivations, showing that her quest is not just about survival, but about regaining a sense of identity and belonging that was violently stripped away from her.

4 "Whatever you have to do, however long it takes, promise me you’ll find your way home. Furiosa. Give me this promise."

Mary Jabassa

Mary Jabassa (Charlee Fraser), Furiosa's battle hardened mother, utters this line as a heartfelt plea - emphasizing the importance of perseverance and the search for home. It is a poignant moment that underscores the bond between them and the emotional stakes of Furiosa's journey.

This quote is significant because it highlights the theme of home and belonging, which is central to Furiosa’s quest. The promise Furiosa makes is a driving force in her journey, providing her with a sense of purpose and direction. It also emphasizes the personal relationships and emotional connections that motivate the characters amidst the desolation of their world.

3 "Where are you going, so full of hope? There is no hope!"

Dementus

Dementus challenges Furiosa’s optimism with this line, reflecting his own cynical worldview. It underscores the nihilistic perspective that many in the wasteland have adopted after years of hardship and conflict. Despite Dementus' self-aggrandizing lies throughout the film, he's deeply insecure about his ability to maintain his control over his army and is lost to hopelessness after a failed attempt to conquer Immortan Joe's sanctuary.

This quote is significant as it contrasts hope and despair, two central themes in the film. Dementus’ cynicism serves as a foil to Furiosa’s determination, highlighting the different ways characters cope with their harsh reality. It also underscores the pervasive sense of hopelessness that the wasteland instills in its inhabitants, making Furiosa’s struggle to retain hope even more poignant.

2 "I will take this girl. Otherwise, it’s war."

Immortan Joe

Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne) makes this declaration in a moment of high tension when bargaining peace terms with Dementus, revealing the power dynamics and the stakes of the conflict. It highlights his ruthless nature and willingness to use violence to achieve his ends. Immortan Joe would throw his tentative ceasefire with Dementus away to get what he wants most: another breeder.

This quote underscores the brutal and transactional nature of relationships in the wasteland. It illustrates the constant threat of violence and the precariousness of survival. Immortan Joe’s ultimatum reflects the harsh reality of the world they inhabit, where power is often asserted through force and intimidation.

1 "What was that? That is the darkest of angels."

The History Man