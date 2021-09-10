Fans of Mad Max: Fury Road are going to have to wait quite a bit longer to see the origins of Imperator Furiosa. Warner Bros. has officially delayed the release of Furiosa, the Fury Road prequel starring Anya Taylor-Joy in the title role — meaning that the film, originally slated to release on June 23, 2023, will now open on May 27, 2024.

This isn’t the first time a Mad Max property has been significantly delayed. Fury Road, directed by George Miller, was delayed numerous times in an attempt to perfect the story of Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) and Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) as they faced off against Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne). Despite the delays, however, the film received six Academy Awards and currently stands at a ninety-seven percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes — hopefully, Furiosa will be able to pull off the same kind of success.

Warner Bros. also announced the release date for their Salem’s Lot adaptation, the third of its kind and the first film adaptation of the 1975 novel. Opening on September 9, 2022, the film is set to star Alfre Woodard, Lewis Pullman, Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp, Spencer Treat Clark, and William Sadler, telling the story of an author who moves back to his hometown for inspiration, only to find that the sleepy little town has been overrun by vampires.

Salem’s Lot's September 2022 release puts it between two other major Warner Bros. releases, with Black Adam coming out in July, while The Flash is scheduled for a November release. But, with no other films currently slated for release in May of 2024, Furiosa — also starring Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II — stands alone, so it is unknown what competition she will have to stand against when her story finally hits theaters.

