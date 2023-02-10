The post-apocalyptic action film series created by George Miller and Byron Kennedy, Mad Max is set to get its next film installment in 2024, titled Furiosa. Mad Max, the first film in the series, debuted in 1979. Three additional installments followed: Mad Max 2/The Road Warrior (1981), Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985), and Mad Max: Fury Road (2015). Mad Max 2 and Fury Road have been ranked among the best action films ever made. Additionally, the series has greatly impacted pop culture, especially apocalyptic and post-apocalyptic fiction. The film series centers on the exploits of Max Rockatansky, a police officer in future Australia when conflict and severe resource shortages have caused society to implode. The upcoming film in the franchise will be a prequel spin-off to Fury Road.

Mad Max: Furiosa will examine the origins of the 2015 movie's pivotal character, Imperator Furiosa (played by Charlize Theron in the 2015 film), and answer questions related to her past. She first appears in Fury Road during a speech by Immortan Joe, where it is revealed that she handles logistics for Joe's citadel and is specifically tasked with transporting oil from Gas Town to the Citadel. She serves as Immortan Joe's war captain but rebels against him in order to rescue The Five Wives. Furiosa's character has won praise from critics worldwide as a strong female action heroine who introduces feminist ideas to the franchise. Here is everything we currently know about the dynamic standalone spin-off centering around Furiosa.

When and Where Is Furiosa Releasing?

Warner Bros. Pictures revealed the theatrical release dates for three high-profile films on October 23, 2020, including The Color Purple, Coyote Vs. Acme, and Furiosa. Furiosa was given a release date of June 23, 2023, during the announcement. Later on September 10, 2021, it was decided to postpone the release of the Fury Road spinoff Furiosa to 2024. Furiosa will now be released on May 24, 2024, to coincide with that year's Memorial Day weekend. Other films scheduled to release on the same day include If featuring Ryan Reynolds, the sci-fi sequel to Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and the animated feature film Garfield starring Chris Pratt.

Along with the first release date announcement of Furiosa in October 2020, it was revealed that the film would have a theatrical release. After the initial release period, fans might be able to watch the movie on HBO Max. Although it has not yet been formally announced whether the movie will be available for streaming, there is a good probability that Furiosa will eventually be added to the service, just like all other recent Warner Bros. releases.

Is There a Trailer for Furiosa?

Furiosa is currently in post-production and no trailers for the film have been released yet. Given the film's release date isn't till the summer of 2024, there is still time before the production releases a trailer. You can check back for updates here.

Who's In the Cast of Furiosa?

A number of acclaimed actors have joined the cast of Furiosa, making the film even more exciting than it already was. The incredibly talented Anya Taylor-Joy will star as a young Imperator Furiosa in the main role. Taylor-Joy rose to fame on the back of her compelling performance in Netflix's The Queen's Gambit. Since then, she's appeared in a number of celebrated films and received high appreciation from critics. Imperator Furiosa might be her most violent and action-packed role to date, and fans can't wait to see her in this new guise.

MCU star Chris Hemsworth is also starring in the film and will reportedly play the villain. Though it is still unclear which character will be portrayed by Hemsworth, fans are eager to see the pair on the big screen. There are chances that he will be seen as a young Immortan Joe or Dementus. There's no doubt that Furiosa will be an iconic film for fans as Hemsworth will be seen stepping out of his usual MCU character. Hemsworth also has another exciting action movie coming before Furiosa, Extraction 2, another one of his hit non-MCU films, set for a release in 2023.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was initially set to join the cast but he left the production in November 2021 due to a scheduling conflict and was replaced by Tom Burke. According to reports, Burke might play the warlord adversary Dementus. He is the mighty Biker Horde's leader and a warlord of the Wasteland who kidnaps the future Imperator Furiosa from Green Place. Burke is most recognized for his performances as Athos in the 2014–2016 BBC series The Musketeers and Dolokhov in the 2016 BBC miniseries War & Peace, which was an adaptation of the classic novel. Since there's speculation that Furiosa will feature a major conflict between Dementus and Immortan Joe in the past, Burke might be seen facing off against Chris Hemsworth, provided the Thor star is actually taking on the role of Immortan Joe in the film.

Apart from these new faces joining the Mad Max universe, Fury Road actors Nathan Jones and Angus Sampson will be a part of Furiosa, reprising their roles as Rictus Erectus and the Organic Mechanic. Quaden Bayles, an 11-year-old boy with dwarfism whom Miller worked with on Three Thousand Years of Longing, will also play a small role in the movie.

Who Is Making Furiosa?

George Miller will direct Furiosa, continuing his work crafting the expansive Mad Max franchise. Miller is also co-producing the film with Doug Mitchell. The talented Fury Road crew, including screenwriter Nico Lathouris, film editor Margaret Sixel, production designer Colin Gibson, sound mixer Ben Osmo, makeup designer Lesley Vanderwalt, composer Junkie XL (Tom Holkenborg), and costume designer Jenny Beavan are all back to work on Furiosa. Simon Duggan serves as the cinematographer of the film. The production companies involved with the film are Village Roadshow Pictures and Kennedy Miller Mitchell. The film will be officially distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

What Is the Plot of Furiosa?

The official synopsis of Furiosa reads:

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

It is confirmed that the prequel will dwell on Imperator Furiosa's past and showcase her struggles before she meets Max Rockatansky. Her journey to become a strong-willed and moral leader and her tough past that shaped her into a positive feminist action hero will be chronicled in Furiosa. The movie is also expected to answer questions about how she lost her arm and gained a prosthetic in its place.