Warner Bros. has announced that its Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa will catapult into theaters on June 23, 2023. Let's just hope we're still alive by then!

George Miller returns to direct the action movie, which will see Anya Taylor-Joy take over the badass role originated by Charlize Theron. She'll be joined by a silver-scarred Chris Hemsworth as well as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and you can expect another, even younger actress to be cast as a 7-to-10-year-old Furiosa, too.

Miller co-wrote the script with Nico Lathouris, and the prequel will explore Furiosa's backstory before she assisted Max Rockatansky in the desert. Miller will also produce th prequel alongside Doug Mitchell via their Australia-based company Kennedy Miller Mitchell.

Image via Warner Bros.

The director's top-notch below-the-line team will include production designer Colin Gibson, editor Margaret Sixel, sound mixer Ben Osmo, and makeup designer Lesley Vanderwalt, each of whom won an Oscar for their work on Fury Road, while Guy Norris will serve as stunt coordinator.

It's unclear whether the character of Max will make an appearance in Furiosa, but if he does pop up, it's unlikely that Tom Hardy would reprise his role from Fury Road because like Furiosa, Max would be much younger in this film, and maybe not even that "mad" yet. As such, this prequel doubles as a spinoff, since this long-running franchise has centered around Max since Mel Gibson first played the character in 1979.

Furiosa currently has the weekend of June 23, 2023 to itself, though the film will open one week after an untitled Pixar movie, and one week before an untitled animated movie from Illumination Entertainment. The announcement underscores WB's commitment to the theatrical experience beyond 2021, which will see the studio release its slate simultaneously on HBO Max to the consternation of many filmmakers and stars.

Mad Max: Fury Road grossed $375 million worldwide, and you can check out our analysis of that action landmark on a recent episode of Collider Movie Club featuring Hector Navarro.

