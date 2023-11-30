The Big Picture Fans at CCXP got a first look at the highly-anticipated Mad Max prequel, titled Furiosa, featuring Anya Taylor-Joy in the lead role.

Director George Miller, who has directed every Mad Max installment since 1979, discussed his long-standing role in the franchise during the panel.

Furiosa will explore how the character became the woman we meet in Fury Road, and is set to premiere in May 2024.

Up until today, Mad Max: Fury Road fans were hyped up enough by the sheer idea of Furiosa. Almost ten years in the making, the prequel centers around fan-favorite Imperator Furiosa, who was played by Charlize Theron in the 2015 movie. Now, with the role taken over by Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu), it’s finally time to get a glimpse at how the highly anticipated movie is looking like, and the Warner Bros. panel at Brazil’s Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) unveiled just that, premiering the first trailer for the highly-anticipated movie.

The panel wrapped up the first day of the event, and it featured Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Love and Thunder), who were welcomed with a massive fanfare from fans present at the Thunder Stage. Hemsworth expressed his love for Brazilian fans, who had previously given him an equally warm welcome when he visited São Paulo to promote Extraction 2 earlier this year. Taylor-Joy also achieved massive popularity after starring in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit.

Long-time Mad Max director George Miller joined Hemsworth and Taylor-Joy on the stage, and he talked about sticking with the franchise for so long – it’s not that common for directors to helm every entry in a franchise, and so far Miller has directed all Mad Max installments ever since the film series kicked off in 1979. His domain over the IP has been made clear with Fury Road, which not only was a box office standout but also managed to snag six out of the ten Oscars it was nominated for.

'Furiosa' Finally Gets Revealed At CCXP

With all of that in mind, fans at CCXP were extremely excited to check out the first look at Furiosa, which is something we’ve been all looking forward to ever since the movie started revving up the engine in 2020. Since the post-apocalyptic adventure is set to premiere in May, this is certainly only the first of a deluge of content that will start making its way to the public. There’s a lot to be discovered about Furiosa, including how it ultimately ties in with Mad Max: Fury Road. So far, we know that the movie will explain how Furiosa ended up trapped with Immortan Joe (originally played by the late Hugh Keays-Byrne). The lack of “Mad Max” in the title suggests that Max Rocatansky (played by Mel Gibson and Tom Hardy) won’t be featured at all in the story.

Needless to say, Furiosa is one of the most anticipated releases of 2024. Should it mirror the reception of the previous entry in the franchise, we could be about to witness the arrival of yet another Mad Max movie which is considered one of the best action movies ever made – which was the case with 1981’s The Road Warrior and Fury Road.

Furiosa is set to premiere in theaters on May 24. You can check out the first trailer for the blockbuster below: