The Big Picture Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) faces challenges in the harsh desert in a new trailer for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

The new trailer reveals Furiosa getting kidnapped in the past and introduces the villain Warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth).

George Miller's next Mad Max movie races into theaters on May 24, 2024.

The desert is a mysterious place, full of unpredictable dangers and a variety of challenges that will put Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) to the test. Audiences are about to witness the origin story of one of the most iconic characters from Mad Max: Fury Road — long before she met Tom Hardy's brave hero. Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the prequel that will follow a younger version of the character previously portrayed by Charlize Theron. The Wasteland is not a kind place, and everyone must do whatever it takes to survive in the hostile environment.

The new trailer for Furiosa wastes no time in telling viewers why the titular character was forced to turn into the mighty warrior we met in Fury Road. The new footage flashes back to years before the events of this prequel when Taylor-Joy's character was kidnapped as a young girl. The trailer also gives audiences a small taste of Warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth), the villain who took the possibility of having a normal life away from Furiosa. The stage is set for more action sequences and thrilling storytelling from the mind of George Miller.

If a person doesn't have the skills to fight in hand-to-hand combat and to drive vehicles with incredible designs, they won't survive in the world of Mad Max. Luckily, Furiosa has what it takes, she just needs a chance to show the world what she's capable of. The upcoming prequel was written by Miller and Nick Lathouris, the screenwriter who also worked on Fury Road, after portraying Grease Rat in the original Mad Max film starring Mel Gibson. Just as Theron's iteration of the character proved that Furiosa was one of the most powerful people in the franchise, Taylor-Joy's version will add even more depth through her backstory.

The Return of Immortan Joe

Mad Max: Fury Road featured one of the most powerful villains the franchise has ever seen in Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne). As a very influential person in the Wasteland, the antagonist had a wide variety of resources at his disposal, as he chased Max across the sands of his territory. A younger version of the character will appear in Furiosa, and he'll be portrayed by Lachy Hulme. The actor was previously seen in The Matrix Revolutions and Offspring before he was cast as a part of Miller's prequel. Time will tell how a look into Furiosa's past changes the perspective audiences have of her future when the prequel hits the big screen this summer.

Watch the new trailer above and check out Furiosa in theaters on May 24, 2024.