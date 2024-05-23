The Big Picture Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premiered at Cannes and was praised for its incredible performances, vision, and cinematography.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth discuss their favorite vehicles in a new sneak peek ahead of the movie's release this weekend.

George Miller already has a story in place for the next Mad Max installment after Furiosa hits theaters.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is nigh, the movie led by Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth has all eyes on it as director George Miller returns to tell another tale in the franchise. The movie recently made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and was highly praised for its performances, vision, and cinematography. The Miller-helmed universe has many dystopian elements that indulge fans to the core and among them are the big beastly vehicles put together to endure the vast wasteland. In a new sneak peek, Taylor-Joy and Hemsworth shine a light on their favorite vehicles.

The first thing that comes to mind when thinking about the franchise is the big set pieces, including chase sequences. Various teasers and trailers show both Taylor-Joy and Hemsworth riding these massive vehicles, reminiscent of those in Fury Road, while putting up a fight. “My favorite vehicle is a big angry monster truck called The Six Foot, there’s violence to that machine,” says Hemsworth, who plays the antagonist Dementus. Certainly, the giant wheels on The Six Foot are as menacing as his character.

“Choosing between the vehicles in this film has now become like choosing between children, for me,” says Taylor-Joy. “The War Rig is extraordinary – the scale, feel, detail – there’s nothing like it. I’m in love with my baby!” she gushes over her ride in the movie. But she is also in awe of other vehicles like The Valian which is “just an insane ride,” she adds, “I do like The Cranky Black, driving around in that is pretty unbelievable.” Fans will soon get to experience these machines on the big screen when the movie comes out.

What’s Next for ‘Mad Max’ Franchise?

While fans eagerly awaited Furiosa for almost a decade after Mad Max: Fury Road, the wait for the next iteration may not be as long. In a recent interview with Collider, Miller explained, that because Fury Road happens over a very compressed amount of time, everybody working on the film had to understand the backstory very intimately for it to be coherent. Due to this, he already has a story in place for the possible next installment. He explained:

"So, we had to write the story of Furiosa and the 18 years, as it turns out before we meet her in Fury Road. We also had to write the story of the year of Max in the year before we encounter him in Fury Road. So, we have that story. We wrote that as a novella, Nico Lathouris and I, and so that's the story we have yet to tell.”

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga revs into theatres on May 24. You can check out the new sneak peek below:

