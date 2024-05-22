Visionary filmmaker George Miller invites you to witness the rise of Imperator Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) in the highly anticipated Mad Max spin-off, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Taking place years before the events of Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa offers a glimpse into who the fan-favorite protagonist was before becoming a mechanically armed hero. Fans of the franchise may still be waiting for another proper entry in the Mad Max franchise with Tom Hardy, but a Furiosa prequel is certainly nothing to scoff at.

At its core, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga follows one woman on a quest for vengeance. After being ripped from her home by a deranged bandit leader known as Dr. Dementus (Chris Hemsworth), Furiosa forms a reluctant alliance with future Mad Max villain Immortan Joe (Lachy Hulme). With that, it's off to the races for another desert-based demolition derby in one of the action genre's best franchises. To find out when, where, and how you can watch George Miller's long-awaited return to the Wasteland, here is where you can watch Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

The race for "The Green Place" begins when Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga races into theaters in the United States and Canada on Friday, May 24, 2024. George Miller's latest film is also set to premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival amid many of the fest's staff going on strike. Most territories around the globe will be getting the film sometime between May 22 and May 24. To find out if and when Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will be premiering in your country of origin, refer to the following chart below:

Release Date Countries Wednesday, May 22, 2024 Belgium

Switzerland

Denmark

France

South Korea

Philippines

Sweden

Singapore

Thailand

Taiwan Thursday, May 23, 2024 Argentina

Australia

Azerbaijan

Brazil

Germany

Hungary

Israel

India

Italy

Cambodia

Kazakhstan

Mongolia

Mexico

Malaysia

Netherlands

Portugal

Slovakia

Ukraine Friday, May 24, 2024 Canada

Ecuador

Estonia

Spain

Finland

United Kingdom

Ireland

Iceland

Norway

Turkey

United States

South Africa Friday, May 31, 2024 Japan

Is 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' in Theaters?

A visual spectacle like a Mad Max film is one that must be seen on the big screen if possible. Thankfully, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will indeed be released exclusively in the theaters this late May. May is typically a big opening month for the summer box office, though things did get off to a rough start when the still-critically acclaimed The Fall Guy fell below expectations. That said, things picked up again with the release of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which is already breaking the box office for the Planet of the Apes series. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will also be opening the week after John Krasinski's IF and will be released the very same day as The Garfield Movie.

Being a production of Warner Bros. Discovery, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will likely become available to stream on Max at a later date.

Watch the Trailer for 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'

The latest trailer for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was debuted by Warner Bros. Discovery on March 19, 2024, giving a deeper glimpse into what the titular wastelander will get up to in her gripping origin story. As a child, Furiosa was abducted by followers of Dr. Dementus, who recently discovered the green and luscious "Green Place" that she once called home. Being taken away from her mother (Charlee Fraser) planted the seeds of bitter resentment within young Furiosa, and she vowed to reunite with her one day. She also swears vengeance on Dr. Dementus and is willing to do anything to take him down, even if it means allying with the dastardly Immortan Joe.

