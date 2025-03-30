Throughout ten installments, the Fast & Furious franchise has been known to surprise audiences with more than just suped-up street cars. Beginning with 2006’s Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift, the shocking finales and post-credits scenes have rivaled the Marvel Cinematic Universe in many ways. Nothing was more earth-shaking, however, when British action star Jason Statham made his entrance into the long-running film series.

Statham shocked audiences with his mid-credits cameo appearance in 2013’s Fast & Furious 6 when he was revealed as the killer of Han Lue (Sung Kang) during the events of Tokyo Drift. It was the start of a trend in the franchise where future installments would revisit past moments and retconned them to progress the otherwise over-the-top storylines. Though Statham’s initial arrival in the sixth installment had the dramatic impact needed to set up Furious 7, it was his introduction scene in the latter picture that proved he can be a badass by doing very little while foreshadowing his character’s path going forward.

Jason Statham Doesn’t Throw a Single Kick or Punch In the 'Furious 7' Opening Scene

Statham’s Deckard Shaw was the primary antagonist in Furious 7 after his ex-British SAS officer-turned-mercenary brother Owen (Luke Evans) saw his heist plans thwarted by Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his “family”. Owen was badly injured during the sixth installment’s finale as he fell out of a moving aircraft that blew up at a Spanish NATO base in London. As the film’s events took place prior to Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious 6’s ending scene also set up Han’s departure from Dom’s crew following the death of his love interest Gisele (Gal Gadot). Though Han was initially filmed in Tokyo Drift getting killed accidentally in a car crash during a high-speed chase, the sequence was retconned to have Han targeted by Deckard as part of the older brother’s plans for revenge.

Furious 7 director James Wan is a technical master of surprise reveals based on the success he achieved in horror with the Saw series. In what was done as one long continuous take in the execution, Furious 7 establishes Deckard in a London hospital, visiting the injured Owen lying in a coma. It’s the typical scene in every action movie where the hero or villain vows revenge against those who harmed their loved ones. But the sequence is not an ordinary calm before the storm sets as Deckard puts a gun and the cross chain belonging to Dom’s love, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), in Owen’s hands.

What appears to be a simple hospital visit, however, is soon revealed as the camera pulls back to see the aftermath of Deckard’s wrath of vengeance, having scared the medics, killed his way to the hospital room as he exits past the wreckage, drops a grenade on a dazed SWAT team member, and rides off in his Maserati before part of the hospital collapses. There are no fancy kicks and battling through hallways like a typical Statham movie. Between The Transporter, The Expendables, Crank, and The Beekeeper, Deckard is all of Statham’s signature characters wrapped into one. He’s essentially dangerous by doing less, which is more for the audience.

'Furious 7' Sets up Deckard Shaw’s Future Hero Turn