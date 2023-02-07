Universal continues gearing up with the countdown for the highly aniticipated Fast X trailer. The latest delivery of the studio’s Legacy trailers re-introduces Furious 7 to fans. Of course, most people don’t need remembering of this entry, which was one of the most successful in the film series, but it’s always nice to look back and shed a tear for franchise star Paul Walker’s last ride after his untimely death in 2013. Even though all Fast & Furious movies are about family, it's evident that this one presses more heavily on the subject for obvious reasons.

As you would expect, the Legacy trailer highlights Furious 7’s most memorable moments, which means car acrobatics. Even though characters repeatedly state that “cars don’t fly,” director James Wan did his best to prove otherwise, with Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel), Brian O’Conner (Walker) and his team using cars to jump off airplanes and through massive buildings in Dubai. The trailer also reminds us that Furious 7 brought to life the exciting rivalry between Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw, which spawned their spin-off movie Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw in 2019.

Furious 7 Is Still in the Pole Position

To this day, Furious 7 stays strong as the highest-grossing entry in the franchise, with a box office draw of over 1.5 billion dollars — which also makes it one of the highest-grossing movies ever. At the time of the release, there was much speculation of what would become of Walker’s character after the actor’s death, and the franchise caught everyone off-guard by sending O’Conner off into the sunset with a happy family life, which ended up becoming a surprisingly emotional and delicate ending for the movie, and which led many to consider it a franchise best. The Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth song “See You Again” was composed specifically for the movie as a tribute to Paul Walker.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: 'Fast & Furious 6' Legacy Trailer Reintroduces Luke Evans' Charismatic Villain

If there’s one entry that properly embodies the “legacy" idea of this countdown is Furious 7. The ensemble cast alone featured Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Djimon Hounson, Tony Jaa, Kurt Russell, Nathalie Emmanuel and Ronda Rousey. The Legacy trailer also doesn’t shy away from the movie’s more campy moments, like when Hobbs breaks his arm’s cast with sheer willpower, O’Conner defying gravity by running on top of a falling bus, and the no-holds-barred fight between Dom and Deckard.

Fast X is set to premiere in theaters this May, and it will represent the beginning of the end for the long-running film series. The full main cast is returning, as well as franchise honorary members Statham, John Cena, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Scott Eastwood, as well as Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Cardi B, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, and Rita Moreno.

Fast X accelerates into theaters on May 19. You can watch the Legacy trailer for Furious 7 below: