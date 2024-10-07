Jason Statham fans have already been enjoying a wonderful month with The Mechanic's streaming success, but October is about to get even better. Peacock has announced that Furious 7, the highest-rated installment in the franchise, will begin streaming on the platform on October 16. The film follows Deckard Shaw as he seeks revenge against Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family for his comatose brother. Furious 7 is also the last time the late Paul Walker appeared in the franchise as Brian O'Conner, after previously starring in five of the six Fast & Furious movies, except Tokyo Drift. In addition to Statham, Diesel, and Walker, Furious 7 also stars Dwayne Johnson, Tyrese Gibson, Gal Gadot, and Kurt Russell, and the film currently sits at an 81% score from critics and an 82% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Furious 7 joins seven other Fast & Furious movies that are currently streaming on the platform, missing only the Johnson and Statham-led spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw, and The Fate of the Furious. Furious 7 was directed by James Wan, with Gary Scott Thompson and Chris Morgan writing the screenplay. Morgan made his Fast & Furious debut in 2006 on Tokyo Drift, and has since worked on six Fast & Furious movies and, more recently, Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Thompson wrote the script for the original Fast & Furious movie, and has since received a writing credit on each subsequent film. Wan is a horror director best known for his work on films such as Insidious and Saw, and he most recently ventured into the comic book world to direct Jason Momoa in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

No One Does Action Movies Like Jason Statham

If you're craving more Jason Statham and can't wait until Furious 7 premieres on Peacock, be sure to check out the aforementioned Mechanic, which has been one of the top movies on Netflix since its premiere. Statham can also be seen kicking butt in The Beekeeper, the David Ayer-directed action film that has been a force to be reckoned with on Prime Video for months. Statham can also be seen in many of the Fast & Furious movies on Peacock, and even the most recent entry of the franchise, Fast X, which is streaming only on Prime Video.

Furious 7 begins streaming on Peacock on October 16. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Statham in Fast X, now streaming on Prime Video.

Furious 7 After defeating international terrorist Owen Shaw, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker) and the rest of the crew have separated to return to more normal lives. However, Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), Owen's older brother, is thirsty for revenge. A slick government agent offers to help Dom and company take care of Shaw in exchange for their help in rescuing a kidnapped computer hacker who has developed a powerful surveillance program. Director James Wan Cast Tyrese Gibson , Jason Statham , Vin Diesel , Paul Walker , Luke Hobbs , Dwayne Johnson , Dominic Toretto Runtime 2h 20m Writers Chris Morgan Budget 190–250 million Studio(s) Universal Pictures Expand

