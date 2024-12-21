Very few genres have stood the test of time as successfully as the war genre. With the seemingly endless potential to tell engaging, multi-layered stories — whether real-life or fictional — so many of the most influential films take place on a battlefield. In more recent years, the output of war films may not be the same as in the post-World War II era, but we've still had plenty of choice for films offering new perspectives within the genre.

Fury is without a doubt one of the most memorable war movies of the century so far, thanks to the realism instilled in the film by writer and director David Ayer, who had personal motivation to honor those who served in the Second World War. But it's not just the film itself that deserves attention; the brutal preparations that the star-studded cast went through made for a behind-the-scenes experience like no other.

David Ayer Went to Great Lengths to Prepare the 'Fury' Cast For Their Roles

Fury tells the story of a five-man Sherman tank crew in World War II as the Allies attempt to make their final advance in the European theater. Led by Sergeant Don "Wardaddy" Collier (Brad Pitt), the crew's mission sees them trudge deep behind enemy lines, putting them at constant risk of attack by the Nazis. While many war films put the end goal as the main focus, Fury instead expertly explores the physical and emotional effects that such an intense situation would inevitably have on the tank crew. The crew's goal gives a sense of direction for the film, but in an interview with Deadline, Ayer clarified that he intended to highlight the brutal conditions that real-life tank crews faced in the conflict, saying, "I wanted something different—the emotional toll. I wanted to show how claustrophobic war can be." The military has been a massive part of Ayer's life, being a veteran himself as well as his grandparents being World War II veterans. It's no surprise that he did everything he felt necessary to achieve the ultimate level of realism. "That’s the story of the movie, the dysfunctional family that comes from that. Too often (in a war film) the mission overruns the journey of the people," he added.

Studying existing war films and talking to real-life active-duty service members/veterans is the common method to prepare for this type of role, but that wasn't enough for Ayer. Instead, he fully immersed the cast in the life of a tank crew member, setting up a four-month training program before the film began shooting. The cast, which includes Jon Bernthal, Shia LaBeouf, Michael Peña, and Logan Lerman alongside Pitt, did start out talking to tank crew veterans but were then thrown into the deep end by being pushed to physically fight each other. Ayer set up sparring matches between the cast, which resulted in some real injuries, with Ayer adding, "They really got into it. Every once in a while I had to shout, 'Don’t punch the money!'" when Pitt was in the mix.

Alongside living in the tank that they would be filming in together, the tribulations didn't stop there. Toward the end of the four months, Ayer put each of the cast members through a rigorous boot camp set up by Navy SEALs. When talking to Indiewire, Pitt said that he felt that Ayer's tactics most definitely had the desired effect. "It was really an amazing experience the way it was structured to break us down, to make us understand hardship, make us be cold, wet, hungry, physically exhausted and then gave us tasks that would bring us together, bond us, discover each other’s weaknesses and strengths and establish a pecking order," Pitt said. "It was really a profound experience."

LaBeouf managed to grab headlines by himself for his role in Fury, taking a method acting approach that would most likely come under more scrutiny if the film had anyone else other than David Ayer directing it. LaBeouf's dedication to his role as Boyd "Bible" Swan even saw him pull out his own tooth and cut his face to leave a scar. As filming began, the fighting almost returned to pre-production levels (this time unplanned), as LaBeouf took offense to Scott Eastwood spitting on the crew's tank. Pitt had to get involved in the situation before the two came to blows, but it turned out that it was in the script for Eastwood to spit on the tank between his lines.

Did 'Fury's Extreme Pre-Production Tactics Work?

Image via Sony Pictures

Ten years later, there still hasn't been a behind-the-scenes story to match Ayer's ruthless plan to prepare his cast for one of the most important films he has made. From the outside, having the cast physically fight each other before they even got to connect might seem destructive, but the five members of the Sherman tank crew all seemingly agreed with Ayer that it helped create a genuine sense of camaraderie between them, to capture both the emotional toll this position had on the real soldiers 80 years ago. Each character conveys their own distinct response to the traumatic situation they've been in for some time now, which without their time together leading up to the film, may not have reached the same heights as it does.

While the film as a whole received mixed reviews from critics with a 64% score on Metacritic, the dynamics between the five main characters are some of the most authentic in any World War II film, even if it took the actors being pushed to their limits to achieve it. The film also cemented David Ayer as one of the most uniquely dedicated filmmakers in the industry, particularly when a project holds so much personal value to him.

Fury is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

