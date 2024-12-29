There's something special about World War II movies. Maybe it's the clear distinctions between good and evil, or the historical nature of the global conflict, but these films have the ability to resonate even with the most casual of audiences. But some WWII movies, like David Ayer's Fury, illicit a different response. Following a tank crew across the European theater, Brad Pitt stars as tank commander Don "Wardaddy" Collier, who commands his men with skill and ease as they encounter the true horrors of war. Even if we know who the good guys are, Fury challenges our perceptions of what war looks like. It's a fantastic film, and only made better by the knowledge that, although the story is fictional, Wardaddy himself is based on a real American hero.

There Really Was a Real "War Daddy" During World War II

Yes, Wardaddy was a real person, though the nickname was spelled as two words in reality, “War Daddy,” and he wasn’t a lot like Brad Pitt's Fury character so far as we can tell. The real War Daddy was named Lafayette G. Pool, and deemed the “Forgotten Tank Ace” by the Journal of Military Ordinance in 1998. In 1941, Pool — a "tall, lanky 6'3' Texan" — enlisted in the U.S. Army, hoping to aid his country in the ensuing conflict. By September 1943, Pool was sailing across the pond to engage in the European theater. Though he was offered both an OCS training position and a battlefield commission due to his skill, he turned them both down. For Pool, having "one of the best tank crews in the division" was more than enough. And, the thing is, he did. Though Pool was notorious for ignoring orders he didn’t agree with, there was no doubt that he aimed to wreck as many German tanks as he could. To that effect, he and his tank crew were an impressive unit, one who fought valiantly across Europe.

Landing in Normandy in June 1944, he and his battalion — with their tank, which they christened "In the Mood" — fought through the Nazi soldiers across Europe. They did this for months, but in September of that year, Pool was thrown from their tank and gravely injured his leg in combat. Though he tried to cut it off with his pocketknife (talk about commitment) in order to continue fighting, he was removed from the battlefield by his fellow soldiers. Upon returning to the States some time later, his leg was amputated eight inches above the knee. Nevertheless, Pool was a sought after commodity for the U.S. military, and because of his impressive abilities, he was called back to active duty in 1948 as a staff sergeant and master mechanic.

His last role in the U.S. military was as a Warrant Officer, a title he maintained for several years until his retirement in 1960. From there, Pool went back to college, became a preacher, coached little league baseball, and lived out the rest of his life away from combat. In 1991, Lafayette G. Pool died in his sleep at 71 years old. While this War Daddy may not be the same character as Brad Pitt’s Wardaddy, he sure had one heck of a story.

'Fury' Was Inspired by True Events, but Didn't Hold Fast to Them

Anyone reading about the real War Daddy can tell that, although there's some clear inspiration taken from the historical account, Fury took some major liberties with the character. While Pitt's Wardaddy is likewise a maverick willing to disobey orders if it means doing what he believes is best for his tank crew, that's about it as far as any similarities are concerned. Pitt's character isn't a lanky boy from Texas who works up in the ranks to become one of the U.S. Army's most coveted tank aces, he's a battle-hardened soldier at his core. That's not to mention that the real War Daddy survived his tour of combat, while Pitt's character doesn't. Indeed, it's Fury's merciless and tragic ending that makes the rest of the film land as well as it does, and offers a sober look at the lives lost during the war.

Fury is currently available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

