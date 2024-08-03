The Big Picture Fury wasn't based on a true story but was inspired by the horrors of WWII.

The nickname "Wardaddy" was inspired by real tank commander Staff Sergeant Lafayette Pool.

Although not a true story, Fury is an intense and authentic WWII epic directed by David Ayer.

It's been 10 years since audiences were wowed in theaters by David Ayer's fantastic World War II drama, Fury, which followed an American tank crew through Nazi Germany during the final weeks of the war. Starring Brad Pitt as Don "Wardaddy" Collier, Logan Lerman as Norman "Machine" Ellison, and Shia LaBeouf as Boyd "Bible" Swan (as well as Michael Peña and Jon Bernthal), Fury is a cinematic triumph that reminds us of the sheer brutality of war. But is this 2014 picture a true story? Since Fury was released, many have asked that very question. While Fury wasn't based on any specific true story, it was certainly inspired by the true horrors of the European theater.

'Fury' Takes Inspiration from Various World War II Stories

For director David Ayer, a veteran from a family of vets who fought during the Second World War, the authenticity of Fury was paramount. But despite that, the film was never about any one particular battle or historical triumph, but rather the entire combat experience. "The event isn’t the star," Ayer told IndieWire back in 2014. "The star is the behavior of the men in this horrible situation." Ayer was directly influenced by Belton Y. Cooper’s Death Traps: The Survival of an American Armored Division in World War II, a memoir that details Cooper's own experience as a tanker in the European theater (via New York Times). While Death Traps wasn't Ayer's only source of inspiration, it was the work that directly influenced him to make a film about the American Armored Division in the first place.

As far as the actual tanks were concerned, Ayer was able to secure real-life firepower for his war drama, with the last working German Tiger Tank (designated Tiger 131) being lent to the production by The Tank Museum in England (via BBC News). The museum also provided a Sherman M4A2E8 (nicknamed "Fury") to Ayer and his crew, though it was technically "playing" a Sherman M4A3E8 in the motion picture. Fury's attention to detail extended to even the maps characters used during the production, such as the British-produced 1943 map of Hanover, Germany, a replica they printed based on scans of the original (via CBC News).

War Daddy Was a Real Person, but Not Brad Pitt

Impressive production value aside, part of the reason folks initially believed Fury to be based on a true story is because of the nickname of Brad Pitt's character, Don Collier. "Wardaddy" might be one word in the 2014 film, but the real-life "War Daddy" (spelled as two separate words) was Staff Sergeant Lafayette Pool, dubbed the "Forgotten Tank Ace" by Dean and Nan Kleffman in a 1998 issue of Journal of Military Ordinance. A Texas boy, Pool enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1941 and soon found himself in charge of an M-4 Sherman Tank, nicknamed "In the Mood" (it wouldn't be his only tank, but every subsequent vehicle was given the same moniker). "He demanded the best out of his men and got it," the Kleffmans wrote. He and his men took out 258 enemy vehicles during their time. The more you read about Pool, the more he sounds, in many respects, like Pitt's Don Collier, but their stories end much differently.

After being thrown like a ragdoll from his latest "In the Mood," Pool was gravely injured, resulting in the amputation of one of his legs. Unlike the Fury "Wardaddy," this one made it home safely to his family, surviving the unforgiving brutality of the war. "He was discharged in June of 1946, and went home with an artificial leg, later to farm and run a gas station," the Kleffmans noted. "In 1948 he was called back to active duty along with seven other amputees because of their technical skills as specialists." By 1952, Pool became a Warrant Officer, and around that time tried to sue Warner Bros. for copyright infringement. He had previously signed a contract with Universal Studios, who owned the motion picture rights to his life's story, and felt that Warner's The Tanks Are Coming was a blatant plagiarization. The court ruled in the studio's favor. The real "War Daddy" lived to be 71 years old, dying peacefully in his sleep in 1991.

'Fury' Is an Excellent World War II Epic

Although Fury differs mightily from the material David Ayer based the project on, it manages to capture the true ferocity of war, and echo the harshness and uncertainty of tank warfare at the time. "The most important thing for a tank commander to do is to keep his crew alive," Pool once told a group of young tankers back in 1986. "The tank crews today have the technology to do what we had to do with our eyes and ears." Fury excels at depicting the unbelievable danger that lurked around every corner of Nazi Germany, and that's no doubt due to Ayer's intense directing style (he sent his main cast to Navy SEAL boot camp) and stark attention to detail.

When compared to other fictional accounts of World War II, such as Saving Private Ryan or The Thin Red Line, Fury manages to hold its own. With compelling performances, wonderful production value, and a heaviness that continues to weigh on you long after the credits end, it's easily one of the finest war films made in the 21st century. No, it may not be based strictly on a true story, but history informed this monumental tale, and Fury is all the better for it.

Fury is now streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

