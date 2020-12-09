Looking to get into the DJ biz without the hassle of all that expensive equipment? Want to mix tracks from the comfort of your own home while still connecting with thousands of music fans out there? Or are you just up for a super-fun gaming experience that allows you to customize mixes of top tracks from decades of pop, rock, hip hop, and more? FUSER is the answer to all of the above. Having checked it out myself, I can tell you that it's an absolute blast whether you're playing for fun on freestyle or are looking for a challenge in campaign mode. It's worth checking out, especially for fans of music/rhythm games. And we just so happen to have free codes for the music game to give away to some of our lucky readers out there!

From the creators of Rock Band and Dance Central comes FUSER, described as "a nonstop virtual music festival where you control the music! Combine elements of the world’s most popular songs to create your own sound or partner with friends on epic collaborations, then share your amazing mixes and headlining performances with the world!" Need a better look at FUSER? Check out the launch trailer here:

Here's just a sampling of what you can do in FUSER:

● Play with a library of over 100 songs including tracks from the world’s top artists; check out a sampling of tracks on the Spotify playlist here!

● Complete challenges to unlock new skills and content in Campaign play

● Explore, discover and create incredible mixes and custom effects in Freestyle play

● Collaborate or Compete in Multiplayer with players from around world

● Customization options to tailor the look and feel to your unique individual style

● Share your inspired mixes and mind-blowing performances in-game and online

You can also find a ton of tutorials and helpful videos here. That should cover your bases, but first you're going to need to have the game itself. That's where we come in with free codes thanks to Harmonix and NCSOFT. BUT we also have one (1) epic VIP pack that includes:

Custom Zero Halliburton Geo Aluminum Carry-on suitcase

Vinylize Custom sunglasses: Frame is cut out from a vinyl record, on top of custom acetate in FUSER colors.

Adidas Campus FUSER Customs (unisex, but available in men’s and women’s sizes)

RVCA Hat/T-shirt/Tote bag: Exclusive design by RVCA

Custom Beats Headphones in FUSER colors

FUSER-branded Mophie wireless phone charger

FUSER-branded Hydroflask water bottle

Image via Harmonix, NCSOFT

Here's how to enter for a free FUSER game code and a shot at the grand prize VIP pack:

North American players only, sorry! To enter, please email collider.giveaway@gmail.com with the subject line “FUSER Giveaway” by noon EST on Friday 12/11. Let us know your preferred platform (PS4, Xbox One, PC/Steam, Switch). We have 20 total codes to give away, so first come, first served.

Best of luck!

Here's the official synopsis:

FUSER, the next evolution of interactive music games that puts players in control of the music, is now available to download for the PC, PlayStation4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. Developed by Harmonix, the creators of Rock Band and Dance Central, and published by NCSOFT, FUSER challenges players to combine elements from songs by some of the world’s top artists. For more information about the game, including the full base soundtrack of over 100 songs and the first 25 DLC songs, visit the game’s official website.

Image via Harmonix

FUSER Features:

• Opening Acts – Learn to master the decks in the Single Player Campaign: A series of challenges designed to teach players the skills to make the hottest mixes and unlock new tracks.

• Work on Your Vibe - Perfect the ultimate DJ performance in Freestyle mode - no time limits, no challenges, just you, the music, and hundreds of thousands of screaming fans.

• Sense of Style – The key to headlining any festival is individuality. Unlock and customize new looks from new threads, to outlandish helmets, tattoos and bodypaint. But it doesn’t stop there, the stage is customizable too, with visual effects, pyrotechnics, fireworks, and more.

• Make a Name for Yourself – FUSER has online collaborative and competitive multiplayer. Work together to make killer mixes or stand your ground to see who can put on the hottest DJ performance.

• Go Global – The best part of making a new mix? Sharing it with the world. FUSER lets players share video of their gameplay and mix in-game and to popular social media channels.

Image via Harmonix

About Harmonix Music Systems, Inc.:

Harmonix Music Systems, Inc., based in Boston, MA, and established in 1995, is the leading developer of groundbreaking music-oriented video games. Harmonix was founded to invent new ways for non-musicians to experience the unique joy that comes from making music and has pioneered music and rhythm gaming in the US. For more information, please visit www.harmonixmusic.com.

Share Share Tweet Email

‘The Midnight Sky’ Review: George Clooney Still Struggles with Tone in Haphazard Sci-Fi Watching Clooney’s latest directorial effort, one can’t help but feel like the material needed a stronger and steelier vision.