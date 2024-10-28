From The Simpsons creator Matt Groening, Futurama is an animated sci-fi comedy series that follows the employees of Planet Express, an interplanetary delivery service company, around the year 3000. At this point in the future, Earth is now inhabited by various beings and species, including humans, aliens and robots.

Futurama is known for its memorable catchphrases, delivered by both main characters like Fry (voiced by Billy West) and Bender (voiced by John DiMaggio) and recurring side characters such as Nixon (voiced by West) and Lrrr (voiced by Maurice LaMarche). While Bender's lines are plentiful and consistently entertaining, other characters with noteworthy catchphrases are worthy of an honorable mention, including Fry's “Help! Police!” and “He's dead,” Nixon's signature “Aroo” and Leela's (voiced by Katey Sagal) “Hi-yah!” and “Oh Lord.” Of its many notable lines, these are Futurama's 10 best catchphrases, ranked by their context within the show, recognition and versatility outside the show and their humor.

10 Hermes Conrad: “Sweet [something] of [some place]!”

Voiced by Phil LaMarr

Image via 20th Television

In this Mad Lib catchphrase of Hermes' (voiced by Phil LaMarr), the "something" is typically an animal or other noun, while the "someplace" is a location that rhymes with the “something.” Some examples include “Sweet lion of Zion,” “Sweet guinea pig of Winnipeg” and “Sweet tornadoes of the Barbados.” Other variations include “sacred” or “great” instead of “sweet,” for example, “Sacred boa of West and Eastern Samoa” and “Great cow of Moscow.”

Hermes' catchphrase has been used throughout the series. His wife LaBarbara (voiced by Dawnn Lewis) and son Dwight (voiced by LaMarr) can also be heard using the phrase. At one point, Hermes becomes so flustered that he simply recites “Sweet something of someplace.” The catchphrase's formulaic yet creative nature allows viewers to pick their favorite variations. Best of all, it's open-ended, letting viewers create their own catchphrases inspired by Hermes.

9 Hermes Conrad: "My Manwich!"

Voiced by Phil LaMarr

Image via 20th Television

Another Hermes catchphrase, "My Manwich!", arises from his fondness for the sandwich and the recurring gag in which his beloved Manwich is taken away just as he's about to eat it. Variations include Hermes exclaiming "My Manwich!" when he finds a Manwich and his son, Dwight, echoing the phrase when his own sandwich goes missing in one episode.

While often tied to the onscreen presence of a Manwich, the catchphrase highlights the simple yet amusingly recurrent misfortunes Hermes experiences—constantly being deprived of his favorite snack. The show also creatively incorporates Manwich-related humor in other lines, such as Hermes' warning that they will "all be blown to Manwich meat." Additionally, Dwight's adoption of the catchphrase adds a humorous family dimension, turning the line into a quirky trait passed from father to son.

8 Bender: "Let's go already!"

Voiced by John DiMaggio

Image via 20th Television

Although this line was first used by Fry in the second episode of the show, it is considered one of Bender's many catchphrases, as he uses it repeatedly throughout the series. The line itself is self-explanatory without context—Bender is cranky and ready to leave his current location. Used a couple of times as a song and fewer times as a spoken line, this catchphrase succinctly captures Bender's impatience and brash personality.

This catchphrase is versatile and easily applicable to many situations. One of the best parts of this simple phrase is DiMaggio's delivery—Bender sounds especially irritable and flippant as he makes this remark. Bender manages to make this childish saying humorous to an audience of various ages.

7 Bender: "I’m 40% [something]."

Voiced by John DiMaggio

Image via 20th Television

Bender often claims that he is "40% something," usually referring to a metal or other material. The "something" in question is typically relevant to the context in which he makes the comment, often prompted by another character. Among the materials Bender claims to be composed of are metals like titanium, dolomite, and iron, as well as other substances such as luck, wire, scrap metal, storage space and even nothing (or "empty").

Though the percentages Bender mentions range from 30% to 60%, he most frequently uses 40%. If all his claims were taken literally, Bender's composition would far exceed 100%. Variations of this catchphrase also appear throughout the series, such as when he reassures Leela and Fry that their simulation is "40% safe" or combines it with another catchphrase, saying, "I'm 40% back, baby," when missing some of his parts. The catchphrase is humorous and versatile, with the flexibility to change the subject to fit different contexts. It also characterizes Bender more, suggesting that he may not be a reliable source of information.

6 Bender: "We're boned."

Voiced by John DiMaggio

Image via 20th Television

A popular Bender catchphrase, this line is Bender's version of expressions like "we're screwed." He often uses it when caught in a predicament or facing imminent danger—situations that are quite common throughout Futurama. The phrase captures Bender's pessimistic and often cynical outlook, while also highlighting his irreverent humor.

This catchphrase is not only a reflection of Bender's personality but also adds levity to tense moments. Bender's tendency to quickly resort to hopelessness exaggerates the absurdity of the show's frequent crises. Occasionally, other characters use this catchphrase, suggesting that Bender's cynicism has rubbed off on the crew, emphasizing the show's self-aware humor, with the characters acknowledging the predictability of the outlandish scenarios they encounter.

5 Bender: "Shut up [someone], I know it."

Voiced by John DiMaggio

Image via 20th Television

A less common but amusing Bender catchphrase, "Shut up, [someone], I know it!" is typically used in response to compliments or declarations of love. Notably, Bender uses this phrase toward female robots who express affection, with him hilariously delivering the line "Shut up, baby, I know it," as he walks away in Season 2, Episode 10. He also delivers the line in response to a crowd member shouting "I love you, Your Majesty" at Emperor Nikolai of the Robo-Hungarian Empire—who happens to be Bender after a mind-swap—changing "someone" to "Madame Ambassador" in that instance.

Regardless of the variation, the line showcases Bender's comical mix of dismissiveness and narcissism. Instead of expressing gratitude or modesty, Bender rejects the compliment with exaggerated confidence and arrogance, perfectly encapsulating his over-the-top ego. The catchphrase underscores his refusal to be emotionally vulnerable or display genuine humility, serving as a comedic shield that maintains his "tough robot" persona.

4 Bender: "Neat!"

Voiced by John DiMaggio

Image via 20th Television

While not inherently facetious like some of Bender's other catchphrases, this simple phrase captures a playful contrast between his robotic demeanor and his surprisingly childlike sense of curiosity. The catchphrase is used whenever Bender sees something he finds fascinating, often preceding him taking out a camera to photograph what he describes as "neat." What Bender finds "neat" can range from bizarre scenarios to someone else's misfortune. The randomness of his fascination, combined with the camera snap, reveals an almost whimsical, tourist-like quality to Bender.

This catchphrase serves as a brief, meta moment within the show, where the act of capturing a "neat" moment parallels the audience's own experience of watching the show. The catchphrase allows the show to take a step back and self-reflect, acknowledging the absurdity of its universe. This momentary break from the narrative immerses viewers in Bender's perspective, where even the mundane or ridiculous is worthy of documentation. Ultimately, the catchphrase reflects Bender's unconventional charm and his skewed but endearing view of the world.

3 Professor Farnsworth: "I am already in my pajamas."

Voiced by Billy West

Image via 20th Television

Professor Farnsworth (voiced by West) uses this catchphrase as a convenient way to evade responsibility, often out of sheer laziness or fatigue. After delivering the line, he typically drifts off to sleep, further emphasizing his tendency to avoid effort whenever possible.

Though the catchphrase initially appeared in the first two episodes, it vanished from the show until its return in the eighth season. Despite its limited use, the humor behind the phrase endures because it embodies an easy cop-out, making it instantly relatable to viewers. It captures Farnsworth's comically flawed nature—combining moments of brilliance with a tendency to shirk duties. This catchphrase and its humor resonate because it pokes fun at the common inclination to take the easy way out, amplified by Farnsworth's eccentricity and frequent lapses into senility.

2 Professor Farnsworth: "Good news, everyone!"

Voiced by Billy West

Image via 20th Television

Accompanying Professor Farnsworth's tendency to avoid responsibility and shift the burden onto the employees of Planet Express is one of Futurama's most recognizable catchphrases: "Good news, everyone!" The phrase is typically used by Farnsworth to preface an announcement or assignment, often involving a dangerous delivery mission or unfortunate circumstance. Variations of the phrase appear throughout the show, including "Bad news, everyone," "Good news, nobodies," "Good news, crybabies," "Fox News, everyone" and simply "News, everyone," among others. The humor in the catchphrase lies in the ironic contrast between the optimistic tone and the usually perilous or unpleasant nature of the news that follows, making it a recurring running gag in the series.

The catchphrase also serves to highlight Farnsworth's darker traits, such as his disregard for the well-being of his employees and his nonchalant approach to danger. While this could be viewed as a negative aspect of his character, it is presented in an amusing and entertaining way, as his obliviousness and lack of empathy are exaggerated. The juxtaposition of the phrase’s cheerful tone with the often hazardous reality faced by the Planet Express crew emphasizes the humor of the catchphrase, keeping it relevant and popular among viewers.

1 Bender: "Bite my shiny, metal ass!"

Voiced by John DiMaggio

Image via 20th Television

Often used in response to criticism, authority or inconvenience, Bender frequently delivers this retort in defiance. Variations include replacing "shiny metal" with alternatives like "red-hot glowing," "frozen metal," "colossal metal," "freshly molted blubber-filled," "8-bit metal," "splintery wooden" and "glorious golden." Other characters have also alluded to the catchphrase, such as Fry's line, "Bite my shiny metal hat," and Leela's "Time to kick your frosty, well-toned ass!"

Not only is this perhaps Futurama's most iconic and famous catchphrase, but it is also Bender's first line in the series, directed at Fry during their initial interaction. This bold introduction establishes Bender's insolent and callous personality right from the start. Widely recognized as Bender's signature phrase, it has been a part of the series since the beginning and remains a relevant and fan-favorite catchphrase.

NEXT: The 10 Best Catchphrases from 'The Simpsons,' Ranked