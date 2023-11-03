Editor's note: The following contains subject matter surrounding mental health and psychological despair that may be triggering for some readers.

The Big Picture "Insane in the Mainframe" is a memorable episode of Futurama that blends gaslighting, claustrophobia, torture, and psychological horror into a lighthearted and entertaining plot.

The episode follows Fry and Bender as they are sent to a robot asylum, where Fry is subjected to cruel treatment and imprisonment that pushes him to the brink of insanity.

Despite the disturbing plot, the episode maintains the show's trademark humor and ends with a happy resolution, making it a morbidly entertaining installment in the series.

Ah, Futurama: For those who were old enough (or perhaps not) to watch the edgier, "cooler" adult cartoons of the '90s like The Simpsons or Beavis n' Butthead, simply hearing the word brings on a wave of sweet nostalgia. The animated cyberpunk comedy from Matt Groening and David X. Cohen is by far one of the most beloved intellectual properties of its time. Everything from the show's setting of New, New York to the characters that occupy it, like Bender the drunken robot or Leela the Cyclops spaceship captain — they are all legendary and instantly recognizable to most people over the age of 25. The show has enjoyed an unforgettable run of seven seasons from 1999 to 2013 and has even been brought back recently for a 2023 revival. It's undoubtedly one of the few shows that can truly be called iconic.

Throughout the show's decade-spanning runtime, many near-perfect episodes have managed to make their way into the show's "certified classics" catalog. More often than not, these episodes are immortalized by their seething, cutting-edge comedy, hilarious character quotes, and the occasional bout of gut-wrenching tear-jerkers (looking at you, "Jurassic Bark"). Still, there's an episode that sticks out for those of us who were young, impressionable pre-teens at the time of release for being surprisingly terrifying. The episode in question is Season 3, Episode 11's "Insane in the Mainframe," which offers a lighthearted barrel of laughs like any other. But for a young, impressionable mind, "Insane in the Mainframe" is a terrifying blend of gaslighting, claustrophobia, psychological torture, and what almost feels like body horror.

The episode, which was directed and written by regular Groening collaborators Peter Avanzino and Bill Odenkirk, is at the center of what many would consider Futurama's golden age. Among episodes like, "Amazon Women In The Mood," "Parasites Lost," and "The Day The Earth Stood Stupid," there are so many iconic episodes throughout Season 3, and yet, "Insane In The Mainframe" still manages to stick out thanks to its conceptually disturbing plot and horror motifs. In an overarching parody of One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest and the real-life "Rosenhan" psychiatric experiment, "Insane in the Mainframe" explores some pretty harrowing concepts such as torture, starvation, sleep deprivation, gaslighting, and forced conversion therapy.

Futurama Release Date March 28, 1999 Cast Billy West, John Di Maggio, Katey Sagal, Phil LaMarr, Lauren Tom, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Frank Welker Main Genre Animation Genres Comedy, Sci-Fi, Animation Rating TV-14

What Is the 'Futurama' Episode "Insane In The Mainframe" About?

Close

The episode follows Phillip J. Fry (Billy West) and Bender Bending Rodriguez (John DiMaggio) as they head to the bank for some cash. Their routine trip to the money store is quickly interrupted however, as an old friend of Bender, the stab-happy maniacal machine called Roberto, initiates a bank heist just as Fry and Bender approach the clerk booth. Hilariously oblivious as always, the duo doesn't realize what's happening until they've already leisurely walked out of the bank with Roberto (David Herman), helping him carry the cash he just stole at knife-point while engaging in pleasant small talk with the violent criminal.

Needless to say, Bender and Fry are arrested and charged as accomplices to the crime and are sent to court for judgment. In the first of many recurring appearances, the episode introduces the awfully incompetent Judge Whitey, a character representative of the dystopic, broken legal system of Futurama's cyberpunk future. Realizing that there's no way out of this one, Fry and Bender decide to plead insanity under the guise of their lawyer, to which the incompetent judge abides. However, Judge Whitey reveals in a seething piece of satire that the city's human psychiatric ward is overpopulated due to poverty being classified as a mental illness, so Fry will have to join Bender in the Insane Asylum for Robots. Sound familiar? That's because the set-up is similar to the classic film One Flew Over The Cuckoos' Nest, starring Jack Nicolson — minus the robots, of course.

It's at this point that "Insane In The Mainframe" quickly turned into a horror story for a lot of kids back in 2001: The Robot Asylum where Fry and Bender are incarcerated is a colossal gray mega building, imposing and foreboding in its uniform, homogenous structure, implied to be the size of a city and as dizzyingly hard to navigate as a maze, with no reminders of the outside world and no windows for comfort. It's a claustrophobic, soul-crushing purgatory of a place to be, but for Bender? His time at the asylum will almost be like a holiday, his character parodying Jack Nicholson's Randle McMurphy from One Flew over the Cuckoo's Nest. But for Fry, the asylum is worse than hell. Because robots don't need human necessities, there is no food or beds, windows, TVs, games, and entertainment of ANY kind. The building is a secured storage place for broken objects, and Fry is stuck there indefinitely.

The Horrors of 'Futurama's "Insane in the Mainframe" Are Dark

Image via 20th Century Fox

Upon entry, Fry is violently pricked, poked, and probed by an agonizing conveyor belt of machines built for the "plug holes" of robots, then whisked off to be "evaluated" by the asylum's Robot doctors. In yet another reference to One Flew Over The Cuckoos' Nest, Fry is restrained and wheeled around by a gaslighting robot called Nurse Ratchet (a tool-pun reference to the villain of the film, Nurse Ratched), to be then subjected to the "soothing" sensation of high voltage electrocution. After all that, Fry is diagnosed as having the "delusion of humanity," his diagnosis sealing him in this nefarious prison until he's cured, which of course, will be never. Fry is then taken to his room to finally rest, facing a potential lifetime in this purgatory of complete soul destruction. But he won't find comfort here! His room is a storage closet where he barely fits in standing, squeezed in even tighter by his roommate: Malfunctioning Eddie, a robot that can (and will) quite literally blow up at any moment if Fry says the wrong thing.

With sleep being out of the question when sharing a square meter of space with a literal ticking bomb, Fry hopes to find some comfort in the mess hall. That's not going to happen either though, as the food served is bowls of motor oil, nothing more. He can only rely on a malfunctioning vending machine patient and its "vomit" for sustenance. How is Fry going to survive his implied lifetime of a sentence with no food, no sleep, and daily torture through electrocution and probing? Without even a window in sight to remind Fry of the outside world, he slowly starts to go insane. Nobody is there to comfort him, in fact, everyone around Fry continuously gaslights him, ignoring his pleas for help and even actively convincing him that he is, indeed, a Robot, and he won't be released until he accepts that. Growing continuously disturbed, Fry starts to doubt his own humanity, reminding himself only that he's human through his increasingly panicked mantra "I'm not a robot! I'm not a robot! I'm not a robot!". The viewer clearly sees how Fry is deteriorating, the cartoonists of the show reflecting the tiredness and hunger in his face with surprisingly disturbing conviction.

How 'Futurama' Depicts Torture Through Mind Games

After what's implied to be a torturously long amount of time enduring this hellhole, it seems that Fry is going to be released, but that only serves to give him some mean-spirited false hope — Malfunctioning Eddie is released instead. So, who's Fry's new roommate? Why it's Roberto the stab-happy maniac — and he loves to practice his stabbing technique at night. So, at the peak of the destruction of Fry's body, mind, and soul, after what's implied to be weeks or even MONTHS of starvation, torture, and sleep deprivation. Fry goes from sharing his claustrophobic closet with a bomb to having to actively dodge the violent flails of Roberto's knife throughout the entirety of the night. This is the last straw for our poor protagonist, as Fry breaks down in a gut-wrenching scream, sealing his fate and officially demonstrating that he's past the edge — Fry has officially gone insane.

The episode moves on from the asylum eventually with Fry being conditioned and conversed into believing he's a robot, subsequently getting discharged thanks to being "cured." Fry then goes about his normal life being fully convinced that he's a machine and that his life from before was nothing but the delusions of a glitch in his mainframe. A prolonged false imprisonment full of pain and torture traumatizing a character to the point of breaking his mind and causing a complete personality conversion? Yeah, Futurama went there. Like the torture of Alex Delarge in A Clockwork Orange or that of Theon Greyjoy in Game of Thrones, Fry was mentally broken and psychologically conditioned into a completely new personality after months of torture.

Despite the plot sounding so damn horrifying when explained in this manner, it's still a fun, lighthearted Futurama episode like any other, simply made more morbidly entertaining by having a plot that sounds this disturbing on paper. Like many other fans of the show, this stuff freaked me out as a kid. By the end, we obviously get a happy ending, but the sequence of events leading to Roberto breaking out of the asylum and taking Fry and all of his friends hostage is incredibly dark. Fry, fully convinced that he's a machine, fearlessly attacks Roberto, leading to the robot getting spooked and jumping out the window to his demise. Fry gets a bleeding cut in the process though, realizing he's human after all. Everything quickly goes back to normal in standard, lighthearted cartoon fashion, simply moving on from what's got to be one of the most comically prolonged, conceptually disturbing treatments of a comedy cartoon character seen on daytime television — like if Sponge Bob suddenly found himself in the basement from Martyrs.

Futurama is now available to watch on Hulu in the U.S.

Watch on Hulu