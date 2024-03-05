The Big Picture Dune: Part Two has hit cinemas, prompting fans to revisit Dune: Part One as a necessary refresher.

Futurama 's eleventh season features a hilarious Dune parody episode called "Parasites Regained."

The episode cleverly integrates Dune elements while adding to Futurama 's own lore and character development.

Denis Villeneuve's long-awaited Dune: Part Two has finally hit cinemas, telling the story of the second half of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel Dune; as a result, many casual fans will likely be looking to remind themselves of 2021's Dune: Part One in preparation for seeing this next big-screen installment. One thing that's easy to remember, however, is its enormous runtime which, despite only covering half of the novel's story, reached a whopping 155 minutes. Some might opt for YouTube video recaps to get them back up to speed, but for those looking for laughs along the way, look no further than this episode of Futurama.

Futurama has endured multiple cancelations and revivals over its 24-year run. When it was revived by Hulu in 2023, the show returned for its eighth production season, or technically its eleventh broadcast season (feature-length adventures were edited into four episodes each as a makeshift season in 2008). But the real "good news, everyone" is that this Season 11 is full of great episodes, including "Parasites Regained," a Dune parody that sees the Planet Express crew surviving the desert and facing off against the giant sandworms that inhabit it.

'Futurama' Has Parodied More Than One Sci-Fi Franchise Before

Futurama is no stranger to sci-fi parodies, having pulled no punches when parodying Star Trek in particular. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, though, and that's just as evident during the fourth episode of Futurama's eleventh season. "Parasites Regained" sees Nibbler (Frank Welker) fall victim to worms that inhabit his litter box. Unlike the typical parasite in pets, these worms are eating at Nibbler's brain and lowering his IQ. Unable to throw away the litter (from "his ancestral pooping grounds"), doting owner Leela (Katey Sagal) leads the Planet Express crew on a shrinking mission into Nibbler's litter box.

This is where the ingenious take on Dune begins, reminding us of the world of Arrakis and its lore. In the novel and the first movie, Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) and his family are sent to rule over Arrakis, but are secretly set up to fail. The evil Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) has Leto killed, leaving his son Paul (Timothée Chalamet) to survive on the sand planet among the native Fremen. In the Futurama episode, confirmation that this episode is about to become a full-on Dune parody comes in the form of the Dung Beetles, who insist on it being pronounced "Dune-ng." These characters are stand-ins for the Fremen.

'Futurama' Reminds Us of Fremen Customs in 'Dune'

Fry (Billy West) immediately spots "weird pygmy hyena moles," a nod to a less memorable creature from Dune: Part One. The desert mouse is known by the Fremen as Muad'Dib, something important to remember going into Dune: Part Two. When these creatures burrow in the litter box sand, a colorful glitter is kicked up (a proxy for Dune's spice). This hallucinogen gives those who ingest it the added side effect of a change in eye color. The Dung Beetles thank Fry for urinating in their presence — a callback to when Fremen leader Stilgar (Javier Bardem) spits at Duke Atreides. Here, like in Dune, it's a sign of respect to share one's fluid in such a dry climate.

"The ancient prophecy speaks of a messiah," one Beetle mentions to another, while referring to Fry. "Could he be the Quiznos Cadillac?" While this turns out not to be Fry, the ancient prophecy is likely still true, and the same goes for the Bene Gesserit prophecy in Dune, which suggests Paul Atreides could become Lisan Al-Gaib. The Dung Beetles help the Planet Express crew by guiding them towards the sandworms, offering a "roach-thopter" as transport. This, of course, bears a resemblance to Dune's ornithopters, specifically George Hull and Patrice Vermette's design from the 2021 adaptation.

"Parasites Regained" Also Adds to 'Futurama's Own Lore

In order to attract the sandworms, the characters in Futurama use a contraption called a "pounder" to mimic the footsteps of the worms' prey. "My grandfather was a pounder," says Bender (John DiMaggio) in one of the best set-ups of the episode. "I guess that makes me a quarter pounder!" These are of course a reference to the thumpers used in Dune. When the worm arrives, however, the Futurama episode begins to differ from the plot of its inspiration. In fact, it's revealed that the giant worm in the show is made up of countless smaller worms, who some Futurama fans might recognize from an early episode in Season 3.

"Parasites Regained" isn't only a callback to Frank Herbert's Dune or Denis Villeneuve's movies. It's also a callback to Futurama's own classic episode "Parasites Lost." In the episode, Fry becomes infested with these same parasitic worms, and a miniature version of the Planet Express crew fights to rid Fry's body of their strange society. This early episode sees Leela fall in love with Fry due to the worms' strange effect of increasing his IQ. In "Parasites Regained," however, she already loves Nibbler's genius, and is afraid to lose it when the worms lower his intellect.

It's precisely this deviation that makes this episode more than just a parody of Dune, and reminds us what makes Futurama so self-sustainable as a sitcom in its own right. It uses its own characters and lore as a vessel to explore various parodies and references but doesn't rely entirely on their plots. Fans of Dune will, of course, come away from this episode pleased to have watched the show's take on their beloved Frank Herbert novel or David Lynch movie perhaps, but fans of Futurama itself will have gained something too. This decision to focus on its returning villains builds Futurama's own lore and implies more potential trouble from these characters in Hulu's upcoming seasons.

Futurama is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

