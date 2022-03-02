Good news, everyone! John DiMaggio is officially returning as everyone's favorite crass robot with a shiny metal ass, Bender, for the Futurama reboot on Hulu. #Bendergate came to an end when DiMaggio inked a deal to reprise his iconic role along with other minor characters, thus assuring the original Planet Express crew will be back and running deliveries together again when the Matt Groening, David X. Cohen comedy returns for the fourth time in 2023.

DiMaggio's future with the show was in jeopardy when Hulu announced the reboot without a contract hammered out for the veteran voice actor. Tensions only grew when DiMaggio cited a pay dispute as his reasoning, stating he felt that the entire cast of the show was being undervalued for their talents. Still, he never shut the door on the streamer entirely, leaving room for more negotiations to get back in the body of Bender. The whole debacle outraged fans who created the #Bendergate trend to show support for the beloved voice actor. Despite Hulu's initial indications that they were willing to recast Bender, the studio was also optimistic that the two sides would eventually work things out.

DiMaggio rejoins his twice-canceled companions Billy West, who plays 25-year-old pizza boy from the past Phillip J. Fry among many others, and Katey Sagal, the voice behind one-eyed space captain Leela, along with the show's deep supporting cast. To celebrate, DiMaggio released an expletive-laden statement that absolutely fits his iconic robot:

I’M BACK, BABY! So damn grateful for the love and support of fans and colleagues alike during this whole time (especially my wife, Kate), and I cannot wait to get back to work with my Futurama family. #Bendergate is officially over, so put it on the back of a shelf behind Xmas decorations, or maybe in that kitchen drawer with all of the other crap you put in there like old unusable crazy glue, or maybe even put it in a jar you save farts in. Whatever floats your boat, I don’t care, you get the picture. I’M BACK, BABY! BITE MY SHINY METAL ASS!

Groening and Cohen each were happy to bring DiMaggio back into the fold. "From the moment John DiMaggio auditioned last century, we knew we had our Bender," Groening said. "So congrats to everyone at Futurama. We’re all back, baby!" Cohen spoke to DiMaggio's character in his statement, saying "John DiMaggio may be a great robot, but he’s also a great human being. Not many people or machines can say that. For the fourth time, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thrill to be back with our entire original cast and the phenomenal animators of Rough Draft Studios!"

For many fans of Futurama, DiMaggio's performance is what made Bender such a memorable character. He's been one of the more renowned voice actors out there for some time now, also lending his voice to Adventure Time, Madagascar, Samurai Jack, Disenchantment, and so much more, racking up an astonishing 427 separate acting credits per IMDB. There's even an occasion where voiced both Jake the Dog and Bender in the same Futurama sequence. He's sure to be just as rude and crude when the beloved animated show returns in 2023.

