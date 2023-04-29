It has been nearly 10 years since we last traveled with the Planet Express Crew. And now, Matt Groening’s Futurama is back with a bang, and this time on Hulu. The announcement came in February 2022, when the popular sitcom was ordered for a 20-episode revival season, or technically its eighth season, to be released in 2023.

For those who are new to the world of Futurama, the adult animated sitcom follows Philip Fry, a 25-year-old pizza delivery boy who gets accidentally frozen on New Year's Eve 1999 and wakes up 1000 years later. The sitcom’s plot focuses on his life as he gets a fresh start with a new group of friends. If you are already a fan of The Simpsons and other projects of Groening, then you would surely love Futurama. After all, it has comedy, sci-fi, and a lot of the creator’s signature quirky materials that never get old. But considering this revival is a continuation of its previous chapters from Comedy Central and on Fox, where it originally aired, you might want to catch up on the earlier seasons, all of which are now available for streaming on Hulu in the US and on Disney+ in other territories.

Created by Groening and David X.Cohen, Futurama is known for being a long-running sitcom and a long-time favorite and has been appreciated for its subversive and brilliant comedy sketches, with the show winning six Emmy Awards and two Writers Guild of America Awards, not to mention the millions of viewers and fans over the decades. So, it’s no surprise that the sitcom got another chance for revival, though a decade late.

With the show set to hit the streaming platform this summer, here’s everything we know so far about the Futurama revival, including the release window, plot, trailer, cast, and characters.

When Is the Futurama Reboot Coming Out?

The all-new season of Futurama is expected to be available sometime in the summer of 2023.

Where Can You Watch the Futurama Reboot?

A still from the Futurama episode "Near-Death Wish" where Fry, Leela, and Bender are floating in a retirement home found inside the matrix.

The Futurama reboot will be available to stream only on Hulu (and on Disney+ in international markets), joining the streamer's solid roster of other popular adult animated sitcoms like Family Guy, Rick and Morty, Bob’s Burgers, and King of the Hill (which will also be receiving a Hulu revival of its own).

How Many Episodes Are There in the Futurama Reboot?

The revived eighth season of Futurama is slated for 20 episodes, of 20 minutes each, with the first episode of the season premiering sometime in 2023. The new season will see the show returning to some earlier popular but still relevant plot lines and subjects, but at the same time it will also explore some more contemporary and timely issues.

Check out the available details of all the episodes of the all-new season of Futurama –

Episode 1: “The Impossible Stream”, written by Patric M. Verrone

Episode 2: “Children Of A Lesser Bog”, written by Eric Horsted

Episode 3: “How The West Was 1010001”, written by Nona di Spargement

Episode 4: “Parasites Regained”, written by Maiya Williams

Episode 5: “Related To Items You’ve Viewed”, written by David A. Goodman

Episode 6: “I Know What You Did Last Xmas”, written by Ariel Ladensohn

Episode 7: “Rage Against The Vaccine”, written by Cody Ziglar

Episode 8: “Zapp Gets Cancelled”, written by Shirin Najafi

Episode 9: “The Prince And The Product”, written by Ari John Kaplan & Eric Kaplan

Episode 10: “All The Way Down”, written by David X. Cohen

Episode 11: "The One Amigo"

Episode 12: "Quids Game"

Episode 13: "The Temp"

Episode 14: "Beauty and the Bug"

Episode 15: "One Is Silicon And The Other Gold"

Episode 16: "Attack of the Clothes"

Episode 17: "Planet Espresso"

Episode 18: "Cuteness Overlord"

Episode 19: "The Futurama Mystery Liberry"

Episode 20: "Otherwise"

Both Groening and Cohen are credited as directors for various episodes of the season.

Is There a Trailer for the Futurama Reboot?

Who Is Returning for the Futurama Reboot?

A still from the Futurama episode "The Thief of Baghead" where Bender is excitedly holding a camera at the aquarium.

Great news! The original main cast of Futurama is returning once again to voice the characters. The ensemble voice cast features Billy West as Philip J. Fry, Professor Farnsworth, Zap Brannigan, and Zoidberg, Katey Sagal as Leela, Tress MacNeille as "Mom", Lauren Tom as Amy Wong, Phil LaMarr as Hermes Conrad, Maurice LaMarche as Kif, and David Herman as Scruffy.

John DiMaggio initially wasn't going to return to voice the fan-favorite character of Bender, citing pay disputes, and believing that the entire cast deserved to be paid more. After extensive negotiations, a deal was finally made and DiMaggio officially signed on to reprise his role as Bender.

It was revealed that the late rapper Coolio, who passed away last September, reprised his role as KwanzaaBot and recorded new dialogue and music for the new season weeks before his passing.

Who Are the Creators of Futurama?

Futurama is the brainchild of none other than Matt Groening which he developed with David X.Cohen, two names also associated with yet another historical sitcom, The Simpsons. Groening is best known for creating The Simpsons, where Cohen has also been a writer. The duo developed Futurama during the run of The Simpsons in 1997 and also created Disenchantment. Cohen has previously written for Beavis and the Butt-head, while Groening has also worked on The Tracey Ullman Show as a writer and animator. He has also made several movie spin-offs from The Simpsons and Futurama, between 2007 and 2022.

Both Groening and Cohen also served as executive producers for Futurama along with Ken Keeler, as well as showrunners during the sitcom’s entire run and even functioned as creative consultants. Now, the original creative team returns for the Hulu revival of the hit sitcom, so you can expect nothing short of great humor and as enjoyable as it has been in its earlier seasons. The sci-fi sitcom is produced by 20th Television Animation, a part of Disney Television Studios, in collaboration with Rough Draft Studios, Inc.

What is the Background of Futurama?

While working on The Simpsons, in 1997, Groening and Cohen started working on Futurama, as a companion to the already long-standing hit sitcom. Futurama first aired in March 1999 on Fox Network and ran for four seasons until 2003. In 2008, the sitcom was picked up by Comedy Central for all new episodes and ran on the network for three seasons until 2013.

To date, Futurama has aired 140 episodes of 20–30 minutes each, spread across seven seasons and 10–12 years of its airing. Of these, two episodes, “Godfellas” from the third season and “The Prisoner of Brenda” from the sixth season became award-winning episodes. In 2014, in the sixth episode of the 26th season of The Simpsons, there was a crossover between the two popular shows, called “Simpsorama”, where “After unearthing a time capsule, the Planet Express crew travel through time to Springfield to stop the Simpson family from destroying the future.”

What Is the Story of Futurama, and What Can We Expect From the Reboot?

The official plot of Futurama can be summarized as,

“Philip J. Fry, a pizza delivery boy, is accidentally frozen in 1999 and thawed out on New Year's Eve 2999.”

When he wakes up, Philip is taken in by his only descendent, an old and bumbling scientist, Professor; Capt. Leela, a tough but charming one-eyed alien; accountant Hermes; an intern named Amy; an obnoxious robot named Bender, and a lobster-like freeloader named Dr. Zoidberg.

Although Futurama is returning after a decade, it’s technically a new season. And in some ways, the final episode of the last season that aired in 2013 seems like a good starting point for the upcoming episodes to pick up. The seventh and the latest season ended with Fry and Leela getting old together and living a happy life but planning to set out on their crazy adventures once again, but the Professor builds a device that sends them back in time with no memory of so far.