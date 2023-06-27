Get ready to go back to the future, as Hulu has released the first trailer for the highly anticipated eighth season of Futurama. After ending for the second time a decade ago, the comedy about a delivery crew from the distant future will be back with new adventures, problems, and characters from the most unexpected corners of time and space. The upcoming new season will follow a weekly release model, instead of releasing all the episodes at once, like similar shows. The strategy will help the new episodes be the talk of the town during the second half of the summer.

The premise for the series began all the way back in 1999 when Philip J. Fry (Billy West) accidentally fell into a cryogenic chamber that kept him frozen for almost a thousand years. When he finally got out of the tube, he realized that he now lived in a completely different world, with a culture and way of life he didn't recognize anymore. While trying to locate his family, he ends up finding Professor Farnsworth (also voiced by West), a scientist several decades older than him. With nowhere else to go, Fry decides to work for Farnsworth while he tries to find his place in the future.

Fry's journey would eventually lead him to Turanga Leela (Katey Sagal), the captain of the Planet Express. The man from the past immediately fell in love with her, spending most of his days trying to impress her, so she can feel the same way about him. While the captain had no interest in a romantic relationship at first, Fry was able to make her fall in love with him through his kind actions and big heart. Even Bender's (John DiMaggio) aggressive remarks couldn't keep the happy couple away from each other, in a love story bigger than the concept of linear time itself.

Futurama's Complicated History

While the premise for the upcoming episodes has been kept inside of a cryogenic chamber, audiences can expect the same tone the original seasons had for the new adventures. After all, this isn't the first time Futurama was canceled for a few years. During its original run on Fox, the series came to its first conclusion in 2003. Five years later, it was briefly picked up by Comedy Central, coming to a second stop in 2013. Now, it remains to be seen how Hulu will handle their turn of piloting Planet Express ship, as they take the popular comedy into a brighter tomorrow.

You can check out the official trailer for the Futurama revival below, before the show premieres on Hulu on July 24: