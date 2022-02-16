“I don’t think only I deserve to be paid more. I think the entire cast does.”

Voice actor John DiMaggio, who brought the alcoholic robot Bender to life in every Futurama episode, won’t be back for the recently announced series revival. According to a statement published by DiMaggio on Twitter, the reason is that Hulu refused to negotiate proper payment for all returning cast members.

Last week, Hulu announced the beloved sci-fi animated sitcom Futurama would be back for a new 20-episode season, with original co-creators Matt Groening and David X. Cohen involved in the revival. The revival is also bringing back most of the leading voice cast, including Billy West as the voice of pizza boy Fry, Katey Sagal as the one-eyed badass Leela, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman. While the news was undoubtedly exciting, fans quickly noticed DiMaggio’s absence from the cast announcement, indicating that Bender would change his voice for the revival.

In his Twitter statement, DiMaggio explains that he decided not to go back to the series because Hulu refused to pay Futurama’s voice actors what they really deserve. As DiMaggio puts it, “I don’t think only I deserve to be paid more. I think the entire cast does.” And while his former colleagues accepted Hulu’s terms for the revival, DiMaggio felt he couldn’t do the same, because he’s “tired of an industry that’s become far too corporate and takes advantage of artists’ time & talent.”

In his statement, DiMaggio underlines how negotiations are part of the industry. However, he couldn’t accept Hulu’s offer out of “self-respect.” Even so, DiMaggio addresses fans by saying that “Bender is part of my soul & nothing about this is meant to be disrespectful to the fans or my Futurama family.” Finally, DiMaggio says he’s “still hoping for the best,” indicating that he would be open to further discussions if Hulu reaches out to him.

Futurama previously aired seven seasons and 140 episodes, first at Fox from 1999 to 2003, then at Comedy Central from 2008 to 2013. The show follows the adventures of Fry, a pizza boy who accidentally freezes himself and wakes up after many centuries, only to find out that the ultra-capitalistic society of the future is not so different from the one he already knows. Besides having a devoted fanbase, Futurama is also a critically acclaimed series, having earned six Emmy Awards, seven Annie Awards, two Environmental Media Awards, and two Writers Guild of America Awards.

There’s still no release date for Hulu’s revival season of Futurama. Check out DiMaggio's complete statement below.

