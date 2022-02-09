It looks like we're going back to the future... the Futurama, that is.

It's been over a decade since the spaceship set sail, but Hulu confirmed today that Futurama, Matt Groening's much-beloved follow-up series to smash hit The Simpsons, will be revived on the platform for a 20-episode run. Both Groening and original co-creator David X. Cohen will be involved in the new season, which has previously been homed by Fox for five seasons, before finding itself stationed at Comedy Central for a subsequent three. We'll to wait a little while, though: while the show is expected to return to production this month, it's set to premiere in 2023.

Both original stars Billy West, who voiced pizza boy turned space explorer Fry, and Katey Sagal (the one-eyed Leela) will return for the new series. Ensemble returnees include Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman, who voiced multiple characters across the show's original, and sophomore, runs. The one deal yet to finalize lies in the lap of John DiMaggio, who voiced the alcoholic robot Bender.

Image via Fox

RELATED: 'Disenchantment' Season 4: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

“I’m thrilled to have another chance to think about the future... or really anything other than the present,” Cohen said. Groening said: “It’s a true honor to announce the triumphant return of Futurama one more time before we get canceled abruptly again.”

Craig Erwich, president of originals at Hulu and ABC Entertainment, had this to say:

"When presented with the opportunity to bring fans and viewers new episodes of Futurama, we couldn’t wait to dive in. [...] This iconic series helped blaze the trail for the success of adult animation since its initial launch, and we look forward to Matt & David continuing to pave the way and further establishing Hulu as the premiere destination for fans of the genre.”

Other animated series on the platform include the Animaniacs revival, Solar Opposites, and Crossing Swords.

Marci Proietto, head of animation at 20th Television Animation — producers on the show — said:

“What I love about animation is that it’s possible for a successful show to take a pause and then resume years later, even on a different platform, and pick up right where it left off. [...] Futurama is one of those shows. The excitement from Hulu about returning Matt and David’s genius creation for all-new episodes has been off the charts. I’m thrilled that this incredible team will get to tell more stories, and that our Planet Express crew will have more adventures together. It’s a win for the fans who have loved the show since the beginning, and for the ones who will now discover it for the very first time.”

Futurama will be the third show of Groening's to be on the air concurrently, alongside The Simpsons and Netflix's Disenchantment.

Ben Whishaw Confirms 'Paddington 3' Begins Production Later This Year Everyone's favorite polite young bear is back!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email