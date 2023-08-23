The Big Picture Futurama has had two chances to take breaks and reflect on the show, resulting in the opportunity to improve and return to its original comedic roots.

The Simpsons, on the other hand, have continued to churn out mediocre seasons without taking a break or reflecting on what works and what doesn't.

The success of The Simpsons Movie showed that when the creators cared, the show was good. However, that level of quality has not been sustained in recent years.

Matt Groening's groundbreaking animated series The Simpsons is one of the greatest of all time, running for decades on end with loads of the same creative talent still working on the show behind the scenes. But his other show, Futurama, has one thing over its vibrant and Earthly counterpart. Futurama has had the opportunity to stop and take a break, not once, but twice now. The show originally ran from 1999 to 2003, then from 2008 to 2013, and after 10 years away, just began airing Season 11 on Hulu. This has given the minds behind that show plenty of time to reflect on what worked and what didn't work, whereas The Simpsons has continued to chug along for 34 years now, despite being creatively dry for decades now. Both series are classics in their own ways, but where is the line drawn when it comes to true greatness, as opposed to a general consistency?

When The Simpsons first aired in 1989 (not counting their Tracey Ullman Show shorts), they immediately lit the world on fire. People were obsessed, and with the turn of the '90s, they practically ran the world. Bill Clinton might have been the president for the majority of the decade, but Homer Simpson had him in his back pocket. The show was a true phenomenon and continued to ride this high for the next decade. Voice actors like Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, and Hank Azaria, writers like Al Jean, Mike Reiss, John Swartzwelder, and series creator Groening would have it made for the rest of their lives. The Simpsons was instantly branded into the cultural identity of the modern world, there's no way that it would go anywhere any time soon... even after its quality began to dip with the turn of the century. But more on that later.

How 'Futurama' Became an Instant Hit

When Matt Groening's second animated show, Futurama, first aired in 1999, it was a hit animated adult program... not quite on the level of The Simpsons, though. But what is? How often do shows come around that are that huge? Never, and Futurama rocks anyway, so no worries for our friends at Planet Express. This series recruited voice acting icons like Billy West and John DiMaggio, as well as on-screen favorites like Katey Sagal and Phil LaMarr, and with the help of co-creator David X. Cohen, Groening had a little reliable Planet Express team of his own. Futurama was set... until it wasn't anymore. In 2003, the show saw its first cancelation.

'Futurama's' Oddly Played First Revival

It would be five years until Futurama would return with Bender's Big Score, a bizarrely strategized, straight-to-DVD "movie" that's really just four episodes stitched together. But hey, Futurama Season 5 is here, and it's still the same old Futurama that we know and love! Well, almost. With Bender's Big Score taking on a movie runtime, the team behind the show could let storylines breathe more and have them stretch out over several episodes. Instead of generally dialing storylines in at 22 minutes, the show was actually given the chance to have some real drama for once — drama that could develop and create greater stakes. Futurama was still a comedy, but it wore its heart on its sleeve more than ever.

The show's fifth season would continue with a few more of these "movies," with The Beast With a Billion Backs, Bender's Game, and Into the Wild Green Yonder all being released within a year and a half of each other. Futurama's sixth and seventh seasons would continue this sentimental streak, but drop the multi-episode-spanning plot structures. Once again, in 2013, Futurama was canceled.

'The Simpsons' Never Took a Season to Reflect

Apart from a 2014 Simpsons crossover (simply titled "Simpsorama"), 2013 would put Fry and the gang to rest for 10 years. Apart from being a crossover with creator Matt Groening's second animated series, "Simpsorama" didn't mean much for fans of Springfield. For us, the 558th episode actually meant having a reason to change the channel back to Fox to catch up with Bart and the gang.

While Futurama spent some of the mid-2000s away, The Simpsons aired its fourteenth, fifteenth, sixteenth, seventeenth, and eighteenth seasons. Just as Bender's Big Score aired in March 2008, Season 19 of "D'oh!" and "Eat my shorts!" was close to wrapping up. The Simpsons never stopped going around the racetrack. It's a show that kept its wheels spinning... and spinning... and spinning... which is a miracle, because there hasn't been any gas in the tank for 23 years.

The New 'Futurama' Is as Good as Ever

These days, it's 2023, Futurama Season 11 has been airing for a few weeks, and fans are ecstatic. As of mid-August, 2023, the series has felt a lot more like its original run, as opposed to the multi-episode arcs of Season 5 through Season 7. Episode plots have fallen back into cut-and-dry, comedy-first, meat-and-potatoes Futurama — and that's a great thing. The drama-focused nature of the first revival was interesting, but people aren't watching Futurama to cry over Fry and Leela's relationship, they're watching it to hang out and laugh with the Planet Express crew. Meanwhile, The Simpsons have continued airing on Fox, driving its 34th lap around the track, and never taking a break. Not once.

Futurama has had two chances to walk away for a while, to sit down and take a breather. This time was always wisely spent reflecting on what worked and what didn't work about the show before. Looking back on its first run, there was definitely potential for these characters to act in bigger, more drawn-out stories. The show during 2008-2009 saw that come to fruition, and it worked for the time being. But even in the middle of that second run, the team behind the show backed away from the movie approach. The series continued with a bit of drama here and there, especially in the Season 7 finale, "Meanwhile", but the show was already returning to its simpler roots. So far, Season 11 has been heavy on the jokes, light on the drama, and a lot of Futurama fun. It's looking like this could be the best season since the original '99-'03 run, no doubt a byproduct of the team behind the scenes getting to take time off, rekindle their passion for the series, and come back for another crack at it.

Modern 'Simpsons' Feels Like a Chore for Everyone

Watching modern episodes of The Simpsons feels like a very different experience. It's honestly pretty sad. Firing up an episode from Season 34 feels like punching the time clock at the office. If it feels like a chore for the audience, how do the writers and voice actors feel? Complete and total joy in bringing Springfield to life feels like it left the series sometime around the year 2000, but inspiration still seems to have struck occasionally. Take The Simpsons Movie, for example. That had to have been a huge deal for everyone involved! Homer, Marge, Bart, Maggie, and Lisa would all be on the big screen in a real, full-length feature movie! No slight to Futurama, but it's not like this was some direct-to-DVD effort that didn't have the full heart of the distributors.

How 'The Simpsons Movie' Outdid 'Futurama'

The Simpsons Movie wasn't just a big deal for creators, the fans ate it up — it grossed $536,414,270 at the worldwide box office. That's a massive number, and presented before inflation! Why was it a big deal? Well, The Simpsons on the big screen was always going to be a huge deal, but it was an even bigger deal than it would have been because it was good. The creators cared again, it shows in the movie, and the fans were true fans again. After that, the weekend was over, everyone got a case of the Mondays, and Season 19 began airing two months later.

The first 11 years of The Simpsons truly make an argument as one of the greatest shows of all time, making it sadder when you realize that over double that amount of time has been spent churning out mediocre seasons. Maybe everyone behind The Simpsons can take a note from Futurama — enjoy a few years off, and reflect on what the series has both continued to do well and where it has been lacking. Maybe then, we can see a delightful resurgence in one of TV's greatest shows ever. Until then, you know you can always rely on Fry, Bender, and Leela for a great time until we eventually have to part ways again. But... if we've learned anything, it's that with those guys, it's not goodbye — it's see ya later.