The Big Picture This is not the first time Futurama has been revived, due to its cult following and critical acclaim.

The show's writers have explored various scientific topics and embraced limitless possibilities through the futuristic nature of the series.

The previous series finale focused on Fry and Leela's relationship, providing a touching and fitting ending for them, but leaving the fates of the other characters and the crew of Planet Express open for the revival to explore.

It all began in 1999 when a dejected 25-year-old Philip J. Fry (Billy West) happened to stumble into a cryogenic lab which consequently thrust him 1000 years into the future. It made for a unique pilot episode, titled 'Space Pilot 3000,' especially when Fry meets his new futuristic friends: a one-eyed cyborg named Leela (Katey Sagal) and an immoral robot named Bender (John DiMaggio). But that pilot episode founded what would go on to become a hilarious, intelligent, crude, obscure, and lovable animated series known as Futurama, with a brand-new season bringing the show back to life.

This Is Not The First Time 'Futurama' Has Been Revived

Futurama creator Matt Groening and his team of Ph.D.-adorned and Harvard-educated head writers – including David X. Cohen and Ken Keeler – treaded an unsteady road during their time with the Fox network back when the show first began. Despite Futurama’s growing popularity in the early 2000s which saw the series gain a cult following full of science fiction fans and pop culture lovers, Fox abruptly canceled the series toward the end of its fourth season. However, little did Fox know at the time, that Futurama would go on to win an Emmy for their Season Four finale episode. Futurama was revived by Comedy Central in 2008, but it was clear that the first cancelation informed the writer's decision-making for future season finales, which were evidently left open-ended and sprinkled with touches of optimism and hope, especially in regard to Fry and Leela’s relationship which budded with romantic tension throughout every season.

The Writers Of 'Futurama' Have Left Their Season Finales Open-Ended

The futuristic nature of the series that saw its highly educated writers delve into the science of time travel, astronomy, computer technology, cloning, and more, as well as being set during a time when spaceships were real and the Planet Express crew could travel practically anywhere in the galaxy – meant that the character’s opportunities were limitless. The more that Professor Farnsworth (Billy West) tested his miraculous and not to mention dangerous scientific inventions, the less his crew was bound by anything more than their own hilarious stupidity. So when the allegedly final episode of Futurama titled "Meanwhile" aired in 2013, it made sense that the writers left the futures of their beloved Planet Express crew up to interpretation.

Where Did We Last See the Planet Express Crew?

We last saw Fry and his gang twisted up in the consequences of yet another one of Professor Farnsworth's astonishing but no less problematic inventions: a time button, with the power to reset time to ten seconds into the past. After Fry proposes to Leela and awaits her answer on top of the "Vampire State Building," he begins to think that she isn’t going to show up and decides to jump off the balcony. Only after he jumps does he realize that the time on his watch is wrong due to his tampering with the time button. As he falls from the building, he sees Leela arrive. He hastily presses the time button in the hope that it will set him back onto the balcony, but instead, it sets him back to right after he jumps, and he’s thus stuck in a loop of falling through the air every ten seconds. Bender eventually saves him with the help of his airbag that he curiously has stowed away in his metal belly. But upon impact, Fry bounces off Bender’s airbag and lands on the time button, consequently smashing it into pieces.

The breaking of the time button puts the whole world to a stop, except for Fry and Leela. They don’t know why time has suddenly frozen, but soon they embrace the strangeness. They create their own makeshift wedding ceremony, bringing all their friends' frozen bodies, and get married. Then they venture onto a very long honeymoon, exploring the frozen-in-time Earth and traveling anywhere they want on foot. Although time stands still, Fry and Leela’s time together lapses, and they begin to grow old together. Only when they return to New New York and commemorate their long happy life up on the balcony of the Vampire State Building, does Professor Farnsworth suddenly show up.

Professor Farnsworth informs Fry and Leela that he’s been tunneling for decades through time, searching "every instant from yesterday to tomorrow" for the time button. Fry confesses to Professor Farnsworth that he broke the time button, but Farnsworth fixes it easily, and he resets its circuits to before he had even invented the button. This means that Fry, Leela, Professor Farnsworth, and the rest of the time-frozen world will go back in time without any knowledge of what has happened, but it also means everyone will get to live their lives all over again. Fry turns to Leela and says: "What do you say? Want to go around again?" Leela responds with a simple "I do."

Fry and Leela Got Their Happy Ending, But What About the Rest of the Crew?

Although the series finale was touchingly fitting, the primary plot centered around Fry and Leela. The two spent their lives together as a couple, while their friends, Bender, Amy (Lauren Tom), Hermes (Phil LaMarr), and Zoidberg (Billy West) were stuck frozen in time, and with Professor Farnsworth stuck in a strange time continuum, desperately searching for an escape. Throughout Futurama’s thirteen-year run, every member of the Planet Express crew became multilayered across episodes that switched its attention between all the characters. Yes, the show began with Fry accidentally transporting himself 1000 years into the future, and he became the core of the motley crew, but fans were eager to see where all the Planet Express members would end up. Well, luckily for them, Futurama’s third revival ten years later will do just that. The writers of Futurama put their faith in open-ended finales, and as if predicting the future, that faith paid off.