Futurama has had quite a journey over the years. Despite its reputation as an adult animated classic, it's always existed with the threat of cancellation lingering in the background. After being axed by Fox, it made its way through the home video market before living out the rest of its days on Comedy Central. Keeping track of the show has always been challenging for fans, especially with its exploration of time travel, alternate timelines, and other brain-melting sci-fi concepts. When factoring in its continual status quo shifts, it was virtually impossible. Luckily, Hulu, the newest home of Futurama, offers fans the perfect opportunity to binge-watch their favorite episodes and catch up with the Planet Express crew before the eagerly awaited 12th Season premieres on July 29th. Last year marked the return of Season 11, which delved into unresolved storylines and introduced new ones. Whether you missed the comeback, are a new fan, or simply couldn't keep up, here are the key throughlines and changes heading into the upcoming season.

Fry and Leela's Relationship Takes a Step Back

After seasons of slow, drawn-out will-they-won't-they, on-again, off-again nonsense, Futurama finally gave fans a worthy conclusion to Fry (Billy West) and Leela's (Katey Sagal) relationship in the Season 10 finale, "Meanwhile." As the rest of the world was frozen in time, Fry and Leela spent their lives together, finally confronting their true feelings for one another. Fans watched as they wed and grew old together, offering a glimpse of what their relationship might've been if they had fully committed to each other. Even though the ultimate decision by Professor Farnsworth (West), Leela, and Fry left the ending ambiguous, especially as to whether the show was merely a time loop or everything Fry and Leela did together would exist in a separate timeline, the finale made one thing clear. Fry and Leela were destined to be together.

While viewers of the Hulu revival might have hoped for clarity on the fate of their favorite animated couple, Season 11 provides little insight. Fry and Leela are seemingly still together, but their exact relationship status remains unclear — whether they're engaged or dating is a mystery. The show instead offers some mixed signals. In "How the West was 1010001," Leela flirts with the recurring antagonist Borax Kid, but two episodes later, "In Related to Items You've Viewed" chronicles her moving into Fry's apartment. Despite the conclusive ending of "Meanwhile," Season 11 backtracks. In "The Prince and the Product," Leela falls for a prince, and Fry must duel him to win her back. The episode feels out of place, resembling plot points that might have been explored earlier in the show's run. Considering how central Fry and Leela's relationship is to "Futurama," Season 12 will hopefully provide some much-needed resolution.

Kif and Amy's Kids Are All Grown Up

While Fry and Leela's relationship choices have been puzzling, another Futurama couple, Kif (Maurice LaMarche) and Amy (Lauren Tom), makes satisfying progress in Season 11. Throughout the series, both characters have undergone gradual growth — Kif has become more assertive, and Amy more mature. "Children of a Lesser Bog" continues this development, following up on the Season 4 episode, "Kif Gets Knocked Up a Notch, finally showing the birth of their children after they spent the last 20 years incubating in the swamp on the planet Amphibios 9. In what could've easily been a jumping-the-shark moment, the Wong-Kroker children, Axl, Mandy, (Tom), and Newt (LaMarche), uncover some interesting wrinkles.

Amy and Kif, relatively underutilized in Futurama's main cast, immediately gain more responsibility and agency having to care for three children. In their debut episode, they force Kif to learn work-life balance, while Amy embraces motherhood. While their kids initially serve as plot devices, portrayed as caricatures — Newt is a moody teen, Axl and Mandy are troublemaking youngsters — there remains untapped potential. As the series progresses, they'll hopefully adopt distinct personalities, offering rich storytelling opportunities, namely through their interactions with other younger characters like Cubert (Kath Soucie) and Dwight (Phil LaMarr). Most importantly, though, their introduction injects a sense of urgency into the show. The characters remain perpetually the same age, but as the emotional final scene suggests, with Fry and Leela being moved to tears, others may consider parenthood and profound life changes.

Bender and Zoidberg Find Common Ground

One major missed opportunity in the original run of Futurama was not pairing up two of its most iconic and hilarious characters, Zoidberg (West) and Bender (John DiMaggio). Although they had memorable interactions, including parallel storylines in "The Silence of the Clamps" and a non-canon Kaiju battle in "Anthology of Interest I," the show never fully utilized their dynamic. Fortunately, Season 11 addresses this by dedicating the Christmas episode, "I Know What You Did Next Xmas" to exploring the potential of the duo.

Throughout Futurama, Bender and Zoidberg have historically clashed, with Bender harboring significant animosity towards him. However, in Season 11, their underlying similarities are explored. Both are deeply insecure and lonely but manifest their anxiety and self-hate differently. Zoidberg wallows in self-doubt, while Bender masks his insecurities with a massive ego and an irrational hostility towards others. Despite Bender's initial reluctance, the episode suggests a shift in their relationship. As they face off against the evil Robot Santa (DiMaggio) and scramble to hide his body from the rest of the crew, they bond and evolve from being mere coworkers to genuine friends. This shift feels organic, particularly as the show's focus shifts away from Fry and Bender's friendship.

The Secondary Characters of 'Futurama' Shake Things Up

Futurama distinguishes itself from other shows with its extensive array of secondary characters. Some make brief appearances for a one-off gag, while others, particularly many of the robot characters, play pivotal roles in the overarching storyline. The aforementioned Robot Santa returns to torment the crew while Roberto (David Herman), Donbot, Clamps (LaMarche), and Joey Mousepad (DiMaggio) all attempt a heist on Planet Express as they traverse a Wild West setting. Their escapades all culminate in grim fates; they are all beheaded with Robot Santa's head repurposed as a cup and the latter three utilized for Bitcoin mining. Although Futurama has a history of reviving characters, it remains uncertain whether these latest casualties will remain definite or if they will return for the 12th Season.

Speaking of resurrected characters, Season 11 brings fan-favorite Calculon (LaMarche) back to life...again. After poisoning himself iin a method-acting stint in the Season 7 episode, "The Thief of Baghead," he is revived later that season in "Calculon 2.0" in an effort to add some much-needed drama to the in-universe plateauing soap opera "All My Circuits." Despite a triumphant return and a newfound respect among audiences and critics, he tragically dies again in a freak accident. The third time's the charm in the Season 11 premiere, "The Impossible Stream," as he's reanimated once more, exploited by streaming services hungry for content. In a meta-narrative, his character is overworked and subjected to questionable set conditions to meet the tight deadlines established by binge-watching culture. Calculon and the Futurama characters are safe for now, but as the writers continue to navigate the relatively new frontier of streaming, there's no telling what they might do next.

