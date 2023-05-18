We're (almost) back baby! After ten years and a pay dispute with John DiMaggio, Hulu has set the date for its Futurama revival. The series' eleventh season will see all the members of the Planet Express Crew and the quirky residents of New New York return to television screens on July 24 with new episodes to follow every Monday. If that wasn't enough good news, everyone, the premiere date was unveiled via a new teaser that sets up the wacky adventures ahead featuring fan favorites like Robot Santa, Zapp Branigan, Calculon, Mom, and more.

Short but sweet, the teaser takes viewers to the year 3023 for a quick run-through of things to expect in the new season. The series took a brief ten-year hiatus after its finale which saw Fry and Leela preparing to go around again after living a life in frozen time. The ending left fans to theorize just how the series is supposed to pick up in a revival when the space-faring love birds seemed to head back to the beginning of the series. With a new 20-episode order, that mystery and more from the show's original run will finally be resolved as Season 11 explores new twists and turns in Fry and Leela's relationship, unveils what's in Nibbler's litter box, unravels the secret history of Robot Santa, and catches up with Kif and Amy's tadpoles. Expect plenty of modern satire too with the pandemic, cancel culture, vaccines, BitCoin, and streaming television all in the crosshairs.

Futurama tells the story of Phillip J. Fry, a pizza delivery boy from the 20th century who ends up cryogenically frozen for 1,000 years, landing him in the year 3,000. He's the ultimate fish out of water, but he gets by running deliveries for Planet Express together with his best friend, the crass robot with a shiny metal ass Bender, and the mutant Cyclops space captain he's in love with, Turanga Leela. Their journeys, which first aired on Fox and were later revived on Comedy Central, took the trio across the universe together with Fry's 160-year-old relative and Planet Express founder Professor Hubert Farnsworth, his assistant Amy Wong, accountant Hermes Conrad, and alien lobster doctor Dr. John Zoidberg. Naturally, they almost always got into trouble, but the series won over viewers by mixing heart and humor in equal measure to tell its story.

Futurama Will Return With Its All-Star Cast and Creative Team Intact

With the return of Futurama comes the return of the stellar voice cast with Billy West and Katey Sagal leading the charge as Fry and Leela. West makes up a sizable chunk of the Planet Express team on his own, also voicing Professor Farnsworth and Dr. Zoidberg along with many more characters from throughout the cosmos. The rest of the cast is stacked with talented veterans with DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman starring. Season 11 will also feature a posthumous voice performance from rapper Coolio who reprised his role as Kwanzaabot before his death.

Both creators Matt Groening and David X. Cohen are returning for the revival as well with each credited as directors for multiple episodes in Season 11. The two have served as showrunners for the entire series run as well as creative consultants. Also returning are executive producers Ken Keeler and Claudia Katz along with the rest of the creative team.

You can catch up on the rest of Futurama on Hulu before the show returns from its long slumber on July 24. Check out the teaser below.