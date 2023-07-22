This review was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the series being covered here wouldn't exist.As adult animation continues to be a gold mine for streaming services, it only makes sense that they would want to resurrect some of the most popular cartoons of the past. Last year Paramount+ launched their revival of Beavis & Butt-Head to much success, the cult favorite Clone High was recently resurrected by Max, and it was announced a few months back that Hulu would be rebooting King of the Hill. Thus, it was no surprise that the streamer would also want to bring Matt Groening and David X. Cohen's sci-fi comedy Futurama back from the dead. This isn't the first time the series had been resurrected either; after initially being canceled in 2003, the show was sent into syndication on Adult Swim, where it gained such popularity that four direct-to-DVD movies were produced between 2008 and 2009. A year later, the series was officially back finding life on Comedy Central, only to be canceled once more in 2013. Yet, despite the fact that the series ended a decade ago, Futurama is still one of Hulu's most popular titles for good reason.

For those who aren't familiar with the series, Futurama follows the slacker pizza delivery boy Philip J. Fry (Billy West), who falls into a cryogenic pod on January 1, 2000, and wakes up a millennium later. With nowhere else to go, Fry meets with his only living relative, the aging Professor Farnsworth (West), who hires him, the alcoholic robot Bender (John DiMaggio), and the one-eyed woman Leela (Katey Sagal), to work for his intergalactic delivery company, Planet Express. Other members of the Planet Express team include Zoidberg (West), a lobster-like alien who serves as a physician to the crew, the youthful intern Amy Wong (Lauren Tom), and the nerdy accountant Hermes Conrad (Phil LaMarr).

'Futurama's New Season Picks Up Right Where the Finale Left Off

The season premiere opens immediately after the events of the show's now former series finale "Meanwhile." Fry and Leela have gotten married and grown old together, while everybody else in the world has been frozen in time — that is, of course, until they are saved by the Professor, and time fast forwards to the year 3023. After that brief introduction, the new episodes of Futurama are back to basics, and it's all the better for it. With everything that has transpired in the decade since the show last aired, Groening and Cohen are able to create futuristic twists on things like Amazon, streaming services, and cryptocurrency.

That being said, these new episodes are at their best when they veer away from all the modern references and instead focus on continuing some of the storylines from the past seasons. One episode serves as a direct parody of Dune as the Planet Express team shrinks down to defeat the parasitic worms inside Nibbler's (Frank Welker) litter box, and despite one too many now-outdated jokes about Ivermectin, sending the Planet Express crew on bizarre adventures encountering new lifeforms along the way recalls the show's golden years.

Even when some of the jokes don't land, the revival season won't bore or disappoint longtime fans of the series. All the fan-favorite characters are back with their personalities intact, and DiMaggio's Bender is still as lovably crass and rude as ever. Many were concerned when it was initially announced that DiMaggio wouldn't be returning to voice the fan-favorite character in the reboot, only to be relieved when the contract was signed. Let's face it, this new season wouldn't be nearly as successful without him, and the same can be said for the rest of the voice cast. West, Sagal, Welker, Tom, LaMarr, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, and David Herman don't miss a single beat in voicing their characters. Speaking of returning cast members, the sixth episode serves as a Christmas special that brings back Coolio's Kwanzaa-Bot and serves as a fitting and sweet tribute to the late rapper. There's also been no decline in the series' animation style, meaning viewers won't have to worry about any radical redesigns of the characters that they've come to know and love.

'Futurama's Heart Still Beats Strong in Its Revival

Much like they did with The Simpsons, Groening and Cohen always manage to find a way to give Futurama a lot of heart amidst all the chaos, and the new episodes are no different. Some of the dynamics have even changed, particularly with Fry and Leela adjusting to being a married couple and the second episode that revolves around Kif (LaMarche) and Amy (Tom) having kids, who become recurring characters throughout the season.

The new season also has plenty of returning faces outside the main crew, while never relying too heavily on trying to create nostalgia. Mom (MacNeille) is reintroduced into the series, having now created an Amazon Prime-like company, complete with its own streaming service and an Alexa-like device that is constantly listening to the characters' conversations. As previously mentioned, Nibbler returns in one of the new season's strongest episodes and has a surprisingly sweet story arc alongside Leela. (Well, at least as sweet as a story set inside a litter box can possibly be.)

Much like the recent revival of Beavis and Butt-Head, the new season of Futurama is the perfect example of how to bring back an animated show in a way that welcomes a new audience while still pleasing those who have been around since the beginning. It's aware it doesn't have to rely on flashy cameos or aging the characters up or bringing in a plethora of celebrity voices. The passion that the Futurama team has for these characters and this world is clear in every single moment of these new episodes. Some of the jokes do feel a bit dated and don't stick the landing, but on the whole, it's a strong return to form for a beloved series.

Rating: A-

The premiere of Futurama's newest season launches on Hulu on Monday, July 24, with new episodes being added weekly. All prior seasons are already available to stream.