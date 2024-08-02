The Big Picture Futurama Season 12 kicked off with a hilarious NFT storyline and a trip to Bender's ancestral village.

The upcoming episode involves deadly versions of childhood games for the characters.

Season 12 will explore new A.I. friends, coffee's origin story, and Fry and Leela's romance.

Planet Express is officially back in operation with the premiere of Futurama Season 12 earlier this week. The hit sci-fi adult animated series from Matt Groening and David X. Cohen kicked things off with an uproarious story about NFTs and Bender's heritage in an ancestral robot village in Mexico, and now the team is preparing to tackle a global phenomenon — Squid Game. The upcoming episode, titled "Quids Game," brings many of the show's most memorable characters together to forcibly re-enact games from Fry's eighth birthday party at the behest of some bizarre aliens, only with a deadly twist. Collider has an exclusive sneak peek showing one of the activities they'll have to survive — a human-sized match of Barrel of Monkeys.

The clip begins with the aliens dividing the characters into teams of 17, with Fry, Leela, and the rest of Planet Express on one side with other notable characters like Zapp Brannigan, Amy's Parents, Kif, LaBarbara, and more, while the other features Leela's parents, Ethan "Bubblegum" Tate, and the New New York policemen among others. They're all forced into respective blue and red barrels and made to link arms as a bar pulls upward. It's surprisingly fun for everyone at first until the pain from hanging on begins to set in. As Zoidberg correctly guessed, these aliens love twists though, and quickly pull away the barrels to reveal vats of highly alkaline liquid to quickly dissolve whoever falls in first.

In all, Season 12 promises plenty of laughs, a few tears, and no shortage of sci-fi fun as it continues to unfold in the coming weeks. Future episodes will see the introduction of new A.I. friends and foes for the Planet Express crew, impossibly cute beanbags, and the totally true 5 million-year-old origin story of coffee which, as the old episode "Three Hundred Big Boys" has taught us, holds incredible powers. This season will also explore the next twist in Fry and Leela's time-worn romance. The Hulu reboot has already done away with the "will-they-won't-they" aspect of their relationship, leaving more room to explore how they grow together as a couple in the episodes to come. Also lined up is an impressive slate of guest stars headlined by, among others, Kyle MacLachlan, Danny Trejo, LeVar Burton, Cara Delivingne, Bill Nye, and Neil deGrasse Tyson.

'Futurama' Remains Unkillable Into Season 12

Thus far, thawing out the series yet again has been a major win for the Disney-owned streamer. Reviews for Season 11 were largely positive, with a strong 86% on Rotten Tomatoes and Season 12 appears to be heading in the same direction. Collider's Robert Brian Taylor gave the new episodes a 7/10 in his review, saying "That kind of consistency — with the writers, with the voice cast, with Cohen and creator Matt Groening's stewardship — has allowed Futurama to survive its various deaths and rebirths with its soul intact." With the series already renewed for two new seasons of ten episodes each, there are plenty of adventures left to be had in the 31st century with the same cast and crew including John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman.

Futurama Season 12, Episode 2 premieres on Monday, August 5. New episodes will follow every week. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.

Futurama Futurama follows the exploits of Philip J. Fry, a pizza delivery boy from 1999 who is cryogenically frozen for 1000 years. Waking up in the year 3000, Fry befriends a cyclops named Leela and a roguish robot named Bender, and the three find employment with Planet Express, an interplanetary delivery service. Their work takes them to all corners of the universe, exploring space and the future as imagined by Matt Groening and the creators of The Simpsons. Release Date March 28, 1999 Cast Billy West , John Di Maggio , Katey Sagal , Phil LaMarr , Lauren Tom , Tress MacNeille , David Herman , Frank Welker Main Genre Animation Seasons 12

