For the penultimate episode of its second season on Hulu, Futurama is taking a trip to the local liberry — yes, you read that right. Season 12, Episode 9 will feature LeVar Burton guest starring in a parody of his days as the host of Reading Rainbow. Titled "The Futurama Mystery Liberry," the episode appears to be a classic anthology, as Burton takes a look at some books featuring the Planet Express crew as characters. Collider is excited to share an exclusive sneak peek that sees everyone's favorite shiny metal-assed robot Bender (John DiMaggio) armed with a magnifying glass and ready to solve a mystery as a sendup of Encyclopedia Brown.

Burton frames the story by introducing the book, titled Wikipedia Brown Steps in a Clue, in classic Reading Rainbow fashion. The art style takes on a hand-drawn edge to mimic the classic children's novels as Bender becomes the titular boy detective who solves local mysteries out of his garage for the low cost of a quarter. Helping him out, usually by punching someone, is his bodyguard Lalee, aka a young Leela (Katey Sagal). Once he finds his missing bike, Wikipedia Brown turns his attention to old Hattie McDougal (Tress McNeille) who is trying to solve the mystery of who ate half of her tray of saltwater taffy. Fortunately for the detective, she has a lead, suspecting the hooligans led by Claws Pinchy, aka Dr. Zoidberg (Billy West), are responsible. However, the young sleuth assures us that the real culprit is not who you think.

Nearly through the second season of Futurama's Hulu era, the acclaimed show's return has gone quite well for the streaming service, with rave reviews and a fresh order for two more seasons. Season 12 has thus far delivered plenty of comedic sci-fi stories that also have helped flesh out the pasts of some of the show's best characters, with Fry (West) reflecting on his worst birthday ever, Bender exploring his ancestral robot village, and Hermes (Phil LaMarr) following in the footsteps of his estranged father by carrying on the growth of the magical consciousness-altering liquid known as coffee. Leela also got the chance to make some new, real friends, unwittingly unleashing a killer A.I. chat assistant in the process, while Professor Farnsworth (also West) became a fashion mogul with help from Cara Delevingne. After all those adventures, Cohen hinted in a conversation with SFX Magazine, via /Film, back in July that the season will end with a bang, revisiting the previous series finale "Meanwhile" and exploring the déjà vu Fry and Leela are left with after their many years spent alone together.

Who Else Is on Board for 'Futurama' Season 12?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

In addition to Burton and Delevingne, Futurama Season 12 boasts one of the show's starriest slates of guests to date. The Star Trek and American Horror Story alumni are joined by Danny Trejo, Renée Victor, Ana Ortiz, Kyle MacLachlan, Tim Gunn, Bill Nye, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and Tom Kenny. They join a returning cast that features West, Sagal, DiMaggio, MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman. Also returning is the core creative team with Cohen, Groening, Ken Keeler, and Claudia Katz as executive producers.

Futurama Season 12, Episode 9 airs on Monday, September 23. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.

Futurama Futurama follows the exploits of Philip J. Fry, a pizza delivery boy from 1999 who is cryogenically frozen for 1000 years. Waking up in the year 3000, Fry befriends a cyclops named Leela and a roguish robot named Bender, and the three find employment with Planet Express, an interplanetary delivery service. Their work takes them to all corners of the universe, exploring space and the future as imagined by Matt Groening and the creators of The Simpsons. Release Date March 28, 1999 Cast Billy West , John Di Maggio , Katey Sagal , Phil LaMarr , Lauren Tom , Tress MacNeille , David Herman , Frank Welker Main Genre Animation Seasons 12

Watch on Hulu