Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Futurama Season 12 finale.

Futurama ended its landmark twelfth season with the mostly-exceptional episode, "Otherwise." The finale showcased another heartfelt, emotional journey exploring Fry's (Billy West) eternal love for Leela (Katey Sagal). However, the episode ended with a major twist. The ending reveals that the characters depicted during most of the episode were alternate versions of Fry, Leela, Bender, and the rest of the Planet Express crew, who emerged from the plasma sea at the bottom of the Multiverse in the Graveyard of Ships. The episode also creates multiple problems since the alternate universe versions of Dr. Hubert J. Farnsworth (West), Hermes Conrad (Phil LaMarr), John A. Zoidberg (West), and Amy Wong-Kroker (Lauren Tom) went back to Planet Express HQ in New New York. Also, Zapp Brannigan (West) and Kif Kroker (Maurice LaMarche) are now dead?! It's time to unpack some major unresolved plot threads from "Otherwise."

When Does the Split Happen in 'Otherwise'?

During "Otherwise," the Planet Express' longtime ship, Bessie, is finally on its last legs. After a crash landing at the beginning of the episode, Dr. Farnsworth and the rest of the crew take the ship to the Graveyard of Spaceships to sink it for eternity in the plasma sea at the bottom of the Multiverse. According to Dr. Farnsworth, the plasma sea features jetstreams from all the alternate realities of the Multiverse, or as he hilariously puts it, "Merely jetstreams of alternate realities. All that is, was, or might have been. And a lot of other crap too." While the crew takes one last walk through the ship to pay their final respects, Fry suffers a seizure from the feedback of all the memories of the alternate realities of the plasma sea. This leaves him stranded on the ship right before it's about to sink, so the rest of the crew rushes back onto Bessie right before it drops into the plasma soup. Then, the split occurs.

The remainder of the episode depicts different versions of the Planet Express crew. They emerged from one of the alternate dimensional jet streams in the plasma sea, but the original "prime" versions of Fry, Leela, Farnsworth, Amy, Zoidberg, Hermes, and Bender Bending Rodriguez (John DiMaggio) never came back out of the plasma sea! They remained there, stuck in good ole Bessie! That means the Planet Express crew who returned to HQ in New New York were not the original versions audiences have been following through most of the series. This creates various plot holes by the end of the episode.

The Original Planet Express Escapes the Plasma Sea & Kills Off Some Key Characters

Throughout the episode, a forlorn Fry continues experiencing the phenomenon of the feedback loop from the alternate timelines. Fry believes the recent appearance of a "Ghost Ship" has something to do with the strange visions affecting his brain. Together, Fry, Leela, and Bender take the new Planet Express ship, with an AI voiced by the world’s greatest voice actor, Tress LaMarche (Tress MacNeille), back to the Graveyard of Spaceships, where they are attacked by the proverbial Ghost Ship. It turns out that the Ghost Ship is not a Ghost Ship. It's the original Bessie being manned by the prime timeline Planet Express Crew, who sank along with the ship into the plasma sea. Next, they fire a torpedo at the new ship, killing everyone inside, including the alternate-reality versions of Fry, Leela, and Bender. However, the original prime versions of Zapp and Kif were taken aboard the new ship with the splintered versions of Fry, Leela, and Bender since they were also hunting for the Ghost Ship. The original Planet Express crew murdered three of their alternate-reality doubles, along with Kif and Zapp.

'Otherwise' Leaves Major Loose Plot Threads Untied

The ending of "Otherwise" reveals Amy, Hermes, Dr. Farnsworth, and Zoidberg were aboard Bessie with Fry, Leela, and Bender when it sank. The crew of the new ship that Bessie blew up only included Fry, Leela, and Bender. That means the splintered universe versions of Amy, Hermes, Dr. Farnsworth, and Zoidberg still reside at Planet Express HQ in New New York. Additionally, the Zapp and Kif who die at the end are presumably their prime versions. Due to the comedic, episodic nature of Futurama, it's quite possible these plot issues are left unresolved for years or will only be mildly referenced later. It's also possible that the writers could ignore the deaths of Kif and Zapp unless they figure out a creative solution. The episode ends with the Planet Express crew never realizing they killed their alternate reality doubles, along with Zapp and Kif.

Now, the writers of Futurama may ignore these Multiverse shenanigans when the show returns for its next season. A potential workaround for the deaths of Zapp and Kif could be that the characters shown in the episode's climax were not the original Zapp and Kif. Perhaps they were alternate reality doubles of the characters who emerged from a splintered dimension of the plasma sea. It's highly unlikely that Futurama will never use Kif or Zapp again in the upcoming seasons. However, it would be nice to see if an episode in Season 13 acknowledges the extra versions of the Planet Express crew hanging out at their New New York HQ next season. They could even turn Kif and Zapp not being dead from the explosion at the end of the episode into a type of lampshade joke. That said, the unresolved deaths of Kif and Zapp present many questions, mainly in the case of Kif and Amy, since they are a fan-favorite couple. Their showcase episode in Season 11, "Children of a Lesser Bog," is a standout episode for the series revival and one of the best episodes in the show's history.

'Futurama' Will Return for at Least Two More Seasons on Hulu

The good news is that Fry, Leela, and, of course, Bender will be back for more sci-fi high jinks. Hulu ordered two more additional seasons of Futurama, totaling twenty episodes, in late 2023. Considering Futurama has played around with alternate realities since 2003, the series has been creating Multiverse storylines before they became en vogue with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the DC Universe, Rick & Morty, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Fans can look forward to at least two more seasons of new Futurama episodes.

All twelve seasons of Futurama are streaming now on Hulu in the U.S.

