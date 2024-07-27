The Big Picture Futurama is back for its twelfth season with exciting guest stars like Danny Trejo, Kyle MacLachlan, and LeVar Burton.

The upcoming season will feature episodes in Bender's ancestral robot village, Milan's Fashion Week, and the Inventors' Awards.

Created by Matt Groening, Futurama follows Fry, Leela, and Bender as they work for Planet Express in the 31st century, delivering packages across the universe.

Good news, everybody! Futurama is back for a twelfth season next week, and Matt Groening and company just revealed the series' upcoming slate of guest stars at their panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Danny Trejo, Kyle MacLachlan, and LeVar Burton - and many others - will be lending their voices to the Hulu animated series next season.

Trejo, Renée Victor, and Ana Ortiz will turn up as residents of Bender's ancestral robot village in Mexico; Trejo will play his cousin Doblando, Victor his grandmother Abuelatron, and Ortiz as his long-lost love, the robot matador Marquita. Tim Gunn and Cara Delevingne will play themselves (or their living, jarred heads) in an episode set at Milan's Fashion Week, while Burton will play an unlicenced hologram of himself. Bill Nye will turn up to host the Inventors' Awards, while fellow science guy Neil deGrasse Tyson will also guest-star as himself, on the trail of a cosmic mystery. MacLachlan, in an homage to his coffee-loving role as FBI Agent Dale Cooper on Twin Peaks, will play himself, appreciating a cup of the universe's best coffee. Tom Kenny, the voice behind SpongeBob SquarePants, among many others, will play an alien who forces the Planet Express crew to play a series of children's games - to the death! Kenny is a veteran of Futurama, having played a number of characters over the course of the series - most notably, Fry's brother, Yancy.

What Is 'Futurama' About?

Set in the 31st century, Futurama revolves around Philip J. Fry (Billy West), a 20th-century delivery boy who was accidentally cryogenically frozen for a thousand years and awoken in the exciting world of tomorrow - where he continues to be a delivery boy. Working for Planet Express, a space-faring delivery service run by Fry's elderly descendant Professor Philo Farnsworth (also West), he works alongside Type A mutant Leela (Katey Sagal), hedonistic robot Bender (John DiMaggio), uptight bureaucrat Hermes (Phil LaMarr), ditzy intern Amy (Lauren Tom), and oddball physician Dr. Zoidberg (West yet again). Originally premiering in 1999, the series was subject to an unstable timeslot on Fox, and was canceled after four seasons. It was revived in 2007 as a series of direct-to-video movies, then for two more seasons on Comedy Central, then again in recent years on Hulu.

Futurama was created by Groening and developed by Groening and David X. Cohen. Executive producers include Groening, Cohen, Ken Keeler, and Claudia Katz. Futurama's twelfth season premieres this Monday, July 29, on Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for all of our San Diego Comic-Con coverage this weekend.