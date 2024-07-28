Futurama's road to the present day has been anything but smooth, but that hasn't stopped it from earning the title of one of the best adult animations of the 21st century. Originally airing between 2003 and 2007, the show would quickly earn cult status and time away from screens would grow the heart of viewers fonder. After re-runs and a couple of seasons on Comedy Central in the early 2010s, Futurama was lost in space once more, although it wouldn't be long before Hulu saved the day.

Now in a safe streaming home, the show looks to be back for the foreseeable, especially considering the confirmation that the upcoming Season 12 will be followed by more right through until 2026. The anticipation for the next outing following the strong showing in Season 11 has caused plenty of speculation, so, with that in mind, here is a look at exactly how you can stream Futurama Season 12.

When is 'Futurama' Season 12 Coming Out?

The official release date for Futurama's twelfth season is Monday, July 29, 2024. This isn't the only exciting animated series coming out around this time, with, just 24 hours later, the brand-new Batman: Caped Crusader arriving on Prime Video. New episodes will be released weekly on Mondays throughout August and beyond into September, so strap in for weeks of hilarious animated chaos. The final episode is expected to air on September 30, with Season 12 playing host to just 10 episodes in total.

Is 'Futurama' Season 12 Streaming Online?

Yes! As has been the case ever since their revival of the series in 2022, Hulu will be the home of Futurama's twelfth season. Futurama Season 12 joins an eye-catching list of other content already on the platform, including all episodes of Futurama's recent Season 11, which finished on September 25, 2023.

For those without a subscription who will need one in time to see Fry and the gang get up to all sorts of mischief, an ad-based plan costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, with an ad-free version available for $17.99 per month. Alternatively, if you're a student, you can get Hulu with ads for just $1.99 per month. Check out the link below for more details:

Can You Watch 'Futurama' Season 12 Without Hulu?

In the US, Hulu is sadly your one-stop destination for all things Futurama Season 12. If you want to watch previous seasons of the show, you can purchase them on Prime Video right now for a trip down memory lane in time for Season 12.

For fans of the series across the pond, of which there are many, Futurama Season 12 will be available to watch on Disney+. A release date for this is not yet announced, but UK viewers can watch the most recent season on the streamer right now.

Watch the 'Futurama' Season 12 Trailer

Released on July 8, the Futurama Season 12 trailer is available to watch above. Gags aplenty fuel every moment of Futurama's Season 12 trailer, suggesting the same side-splitting trend of recent outings will be back in full force. From "a world of steaming brown coffee" to a huge crash and a giant disco ball, the endless possibilities that viewers of the series have come to know and love will be back on display, with Season 12 looking to go bigger and bolder than ever before. Among the barrel of laughs is more great, intricate character work, with all of the fan-favorite voice cast expected to return, including the likes of John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman. An official synopsis for Futurama Season 12 reads:

"On this orbit around the sun, our occasionally heroic crew embarks on mind-bending adventures involving birthday party games to the death, the secrets of Bender's ancestral robot village, A.I. friends (and enemies), impossibly cute beanbags, and the true 5 million-year-old story behind the consciousness-altering substance known as coffee. And, of course, the next chapter in Fry and Leela's fateful, time-twisted romance."

What's the Episode Schedule For 'Futurama' Season 12?

For those wanting a more detailed look at what's to come, the official Futurama Season 12 episode schedule has been released, with episode titles for every outing and even a couple of synopses available. The schedule reads as follows: