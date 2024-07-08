The Big Picture Futurama's Season 12 trailer is unveiled, showcasing action, comedy, and outrageous humor.

The new season features locations, adventures, and Fry and Leela's romance; streaming on Hulu.

Matt Groening's creation, Futurama, has become a classic 21st-century adult animation, winning six Emmys.

Exclusively revealed via IGN, a full trailer for the upcoming Season 12 of Futurama has been unveiled and showcases a non-stop flurry of action and comedy. In a trailer that highlights the impressive selection of locations the crew will be headed to in the upcoming season, the main takeaway remains for the animated heavyweight its comedy, with the same brand of often raunchy and always outrageous humor back in full flow. Whether it's a stage-destroying giant disco ball or "a world of steaming brown coffee", this trailer truly gives fans a feeling that nothing is off-limits in Season 12.

As cited via IGN, a synopsis for the upcoming twelfth outing reads, "On this orbit around the sun, our occasionally heroic crew embarks on mind-bending adventures involving birthday party games to the death, the secrets of Bender's ancestral robot village, A.I. friends (and enemies), impossibly cute beanbags, and the true 5 million-year-old story behind the consciousness-altering substance known as coffee. And, of course, the next chapter in Fry and Leela's fateful, time-twisted romance." The season will, as normal, benefit from an iconic voice cast, which includes the likes of John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman. The 10-episode season will officially launch on July 29 with streaming available via Hulu.

'Futurama' is a Powerhouse of 21st Century Adult Animation

The second-best Matt Groening creation, which he co-designed with David X. Cohen, Futurama's status as a classic is certainly not up for dispute. Despite facing the wrath of executives multiple times, the show's dedicated fanbase has proven it to be one of the best-loved adult animations of the 21st century. Despite stiff competition in an era where the genre has skyrocketed, Futurama's penchant for wit and whimsy mixed with NSFW themes has helped it stand out.

Despite this, the show has still faced cancelation on numerous occasions, with Hulu finally picking it up in 2022 and giving it a 20-episode order. Following the success of those first episodes in 2023, the show was then given the green light to continue on the streamer, with its current contract ending in 2026. This means that, at least for the next two years, Futurama fans can feel unusually safe about the status of their beloved show. In total, out of twelve Emmy nominations, the series has won six, proving it is not just a public success but a critical one too.

The trailer for Futurama Season 12 has been officially revealed. The upcoming season will debut on July 29, with episodes available to stream on Hulu.

Futurama Futurama follows the exploits of Philip J. Fry, a pizza delivery boy from 1999 who is cryogenically frozen for 1000 years. Waking up in the year 3000, Fry befriends a cyclops named Leela and a roguish robot named Bender, and the three find employment with Planet Express, an interplanetary delivery service. Their work takes them to all corners of the universe, exploring space and the future as imagined by Matt Groening and the creators of The Simpsons. Release Date March 28, 1999 Cast Billy West , John Di Maggio , Katey Sagal , Phil LaMarr , Lauren Tom , Tress MacNeille , David Herman , Frank Welker Main Genre Animation Seasons 12 Website http://www.facebook.com/Futurama Studio Comedy Central Expand

