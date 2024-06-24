The Big Picture Futurama made an unexpected return with Season 11, and a new teaser for Season 12 confirms the return of your favorite voice cast.

Hulu's surprising reboot of Futurama revived fan-favorite characters with back-to-basics comedy and earned praise from fans and critics alike.

Futurama Season 12 premieres on Hulu on July 29.

The world's second favorite Matt Groening animated project, Futurama, made a surprise return to screens in 2023 with Season 11, and its unexpected success scored the green light for a twelfth season. That hotly anticipated twelfth season has just been given a teaser, which, although short, showcases some of the industry's greatest voice actors declaring the series' upcoming return. The teaser, accompanied by the caption, "It’s the dawn of a new season of Futurama! Join in the excitement with our beloved cast and watch the new season on July 29, streaming only on Hulu," sees the voice of Bender, John DiMaggio, Leela's Katey Sagal, the voice of Amy Wong, Lauren Tom, and many more showcase their vocal chops as they announce that the show is back.

After Season 11 concluded on September 25, 2023, it wasn't long until an update was given in November, with executives confirming that the show would return for not just one but two more series. This has been confirmed to carry Futurama right through until 2026, meaning the series' unwavering fanbase can rest assured that their favorite animated characters will be around for a little while longer. Season 12 is expected to arrive on July 29, with streaming exclusively available on Hulu.

Hulu's Unexpected Reboot of 'Futurama' Was a Surprise Success

One of the best-loved animated shows of the 21st century, the cancelation of Futurama back in 2003 was met with confusion and frustration, with Comedy Central then reviving the series in 2009. Sadly, this revival only lasted until 2013 when, once again, the franchise was left in the dust. Unsurprisingly, the same cries for the series to return in 2003 were heard again in 2013 and stayed until the show was finally picked up by Hulu, quickly becoming one of the streamer's most popular titles. This Hulu revival saw a back-to-basics approach for the show, with the witty brand of comedy that made the original episodes so popular returning in full force. This wasn't without a much-needed update for some characters and relationships, much to the admiration of viewers.

The positive praise received by the reboot came from both the public and critics, highlighted by Collider's Nate Richard, who said in his review:

"Much like the recent revival of Beavis and Butt-Head, the new season of Futurama is the perfect example of how to bring back an animated show in a way that welcomes a new audience while still pleasing those who have been around since the beginning. It's aware it doesn't have to rely on flashy cameos or aging the characters up or bringing in a plethora of celebrity voices. The passion that the Futurama team has for these characters and this world is clear in every single moment of these new episodes. Some of the jokes do feel a bit dated and don't stick the landing, but on the whole, it's a strong return to form for a beloved series."

Watch the new teaser for Futurama Season 12 above before the upcoming season premieres on July 29. You can catch up with Season 11 of the series on Hulu right now.

