The Big Picture Hulu has renewed Futurama for two additional seasons, extending its run until 2026, suggesting the show will stick to the 10-episode format per season.

No details about the upcoming seasons have been revealed, but fans can expect the show to continue exploring the universe and making relevant comments about present-day society.

The renewal shows that fans have shown up for the Futurama revival and suggests that the show may have a longer life due to Hulu's focus on building an animation hub for its catalog.

Since Futurama came out of its cryogenic sleep after a 10-year hiatus, the animated series seems reluctant to go back to it. If it’s up to Hulu, that won’t happen any time soon: The streaming platform renewed the show for two additional seasons, extending its run to 2026 at the very least. Just like they did when the series was revived, Hulu ordered a batch of 20 episodes, which suggests that the show will stick to the 10-episode format per season.

So far, no further details have been revealed of the upcoming seasons of Futurama. However, since the show returned to our screens like it never left, chances are that Hulu will let the series keep doing what it does. Standalone episodes (mostly) follow Fry (voiced by Billy West) and his friends as they explore the universe in a distant future – while making some acid and always-relevant comment about present-day society in the process.

Hopefully the two-season renewal doesn’t mean that fans will once again have to be nervous about one of the voices of their fan-favorite character changes. When the revival was announced, Joe DiMaggio initially couldn’t reach a deal with Hulu, which for a while meant that always-drunk robot Bender would have a different voice. The whole issue became a movement called #Bendergate, which the voice actor himself addressed when a deal was finally reached.

'Futurama' Is a Hit — Again

The renewal sends a clear message: Fans have showed up for the Futurama revival, and Hulu celebrated the enthusiastic response last month with booths and panels dedicated to the show during this year’s SDCC. Even though the renewal’s episode count may seem a bit timid, it ultimately means that by the time Season 14 ends, fans will have gotten 40 additional episodes from their favorite series – which is a lot more than they bargained for.

Since Hulu has been hard at work building an animation hub for its catalog, it’s well within the realm of possibility that Futurama ends up getting a much longer life. Dubbed “Animayhem,” the hub celebrates the fact that adult animated series remain consistently popular even though they’ve been around for decades. The hub also includes long-time fan-favorite series such as Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers and, of course The Simpsons – which has been renewed through Season 36.

Hulu is yet to reveal a release window for Seasons 13 and 14 of Futurama. Fans are currently waiting for Season 12, which is also yet to get further information revealed – including a trailer and premiere date.