‘Future Man’ Comes to an Uneven Yet Fittingly Weird End in Season 3 | Review

You can’t say Future Man didn’t keep it weird all the way up through the end. The Hulu sci-fi comedy series with episodes involving a heist inside James Cameron’s house and a deathmatch game show hosted by a far-future character named Susan played by Seth Rogen wraps up its run with an eight-episode third and final season. The series continues to lean heavily into time-travel-centric sci-fi storytelling with raunchy jokes aplenty, and while the final batch of episodes is uneven and even a little too “out there” for its own good, the ambition remains admirable and it should prove satisfactory for fans of the series.

Future Man never quite broke out the way that many thought it would. The Hulu original series launched in 2017 with Rogen and Evan Goldberg directing the first three episodes and serving as executive producers, and Josh Hutcheron taking the lead role hot off finishing The Hunger Games franchise. Right off the bat, Future Man was unafraid to be offbeat. After all, the sci-fi story kicks into gear when Hutcherson’s underachiever character is visited by two future warriors while he’s in the middle of, well, masturbating.

Through the first two seasons, the story was that of unlikely hero Josh Futterman (Hutcherson) trying to prevent a catastrophic future alongside two killing machines—fierce pack leader Tiger (Eliza Coupe) and the deadly yet charismatic Wolf (Derek Wilson). Season 1 had a Back to the Future vibe as the action was contained mostly to a couple of time periods as Josh tried to hide the fact that he was not, in fact, a John Connor-esque warrior. In Season 2, the setting switched to a far future wherein once again Josh, Tiger, and Wolf were attempting to change the course of events and prevent this apocalyptic world from happening. This time they succeeded… kind of. Their actions caught the attention of time travel police of sorts, and in the Season 2 finale they found themselves in a far future being forced to compete in a deathmatch reality TV show hosted by a man named Susan (Rogen).

Future Man Season 3 picks up immediately where Season 2 left off, with Josh, Tiger, and Wolf preparing for their first foray inside this deadly deathmatch ring. Susan takes a larger role, as he’s trying to impress his bosses in order to keep his robot family—which consists of a robot wife and robot daughter—intact. Josh, meanwhile, is hell-bent on escaping. Where? When? Seeing where the show goes is part of the fun, but suffice it to say the time-travel shenanigans continue and within the span of a single episode, the action travels to historic periods in Russia, France, and Japan.

Thematically and even plot-wise, this final season is a bit looser than previous seasons, and character journeys feel a little circuitous. Josh is clearly feeling frustrated about always playing third-fiddle to Tiger and Wolf, and is trying to come to terms with the idea that he’s not really anyone special at all. Tiger attempts to hide the fact that she’s been programmed to be nothing but a killing machine, and Wolf embraces his inner entrepreneurial instincts. But all of these arcs seem to play out in fits and spurts, often taking a backseat to outlandish comedic antics. And that’s fine for a while, but at a certain point, having invested two seasons into this show, the continual detours into really out-there bits can be a bit frustrating. Especially if you’re going into Season 3 looking for some sense of closure or conclusion to the path thus far.

In truth, Future Man Season 3 feels very much like “Season 3” and not like the end of the journey for these characters. The story certainly wraps up in the end, and there is finality to where these people end up, but it’s hard to shake the feeling that it’s all sort of somewhat arbitrary? The plotting at times feels downright scattershot, vacillating between two very antagonistic forces. I’m not necessarily looking for Breaking Bad levels of closure here, but it does feel like this season gets a little too bogged down in bits and boundary-pushing ideas, to the point that it somewhat loses the plot.

That’s not to say Season 3 isn’t worthwhile. Hutcherson gets a number of fun scenarios in which to shine, and there’s a particular three-episode story thread later in the season that plays around with some interesting ideas. But in comparison to the tight plotting and season-long arcs in Season 1 and 2, not to mention significant character development for Tiger and Wolf in those seasons, this final go-around is something of a letdown. And that’s a shame.

A little disappointing but not inessential, Future Man Season 3 is just fine. It’s not going to magically convince those who never got into the show that they need to catch up, but it is one last round of bizarre antics, pop culture references, and legitimately WTF-level plot twists that will likely keep fans of the show engaged. Stay weird, Future Man.

Rating: ★★

Future Man Season 3 is now available on Hulu.