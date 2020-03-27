‘Future Man’ Season 3 Trailer Reveals the Final Season of the Hulu Series

Hulu has released the official Future Man Season 3 trailer, revealing the final season of the comedy series. The show picks up where Season 2 left off, as Josh (Josh Hutcherson), Tiger (Eliza Coupe), and Wolf (Derek Wilson) are now fugitives from a future world that resembles The Hunger Games, run by a character played by Seth Rogen who serves as an executive producer on the show.

Future Man never really exploded on Hulu like it should have, which is a shame. It’s an extremely funny and extremely weird sci-fi comedy unafraid of blowing up its premise to find more interesting storytelling avenues. It appears as though Season 3 will continue the time traveling antics at lightspeed, as there’s a bit of a Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure vibe given all the historical figure cameos. I’m excited to see how this all wraps up.

Check out the Future Man Season 3 trailer below. All eight episodes of the final season premiere on Hulu on April 3rd.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for Future Man Season 3: